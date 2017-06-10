News By Tag
Stampede, Colorado Cowgirl Roundup & Art Show Honor Tami Spaulding, Remember Patsy Moskalski
This event, in conjunction with the Greeley Stampede's 18th Annual Stampede Western Invitational Art Exhibit & Sale, takes place Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Island Grove Regional Park. A Cowgirl Roundup Reception goes from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm with mimosas and light snacks. Attendees will watch American Bull Fighting at 1:00 pm. The group will then move to the Bunkhouse at 3:00 pm, where a ceremony with music will be held to remember Patsy and honor Tami. Cash bar and free hors d'oeuvres provided. Parking is included. Find this event on the Mountain States Art Trail Facebook page.
Moskalski passed away 10 years ago, and this event was designed to honor her memory as a true trailblazer and recognize a woman of significant accomplishments. The first woman chosen for that honor is Tami Spaulding.
Tami Spaulding, who has been riding horses since age 2 and is a REALTOR with The Group Inc., has been chosen as the first Cowgirl Roundup Honoree, organizers note, because she's known for her integrity, professionalism, and treating everyone she encounters with respect and dignity. Much of that comes from her experience growing up living the "cowgirl life." She honors her family, friends, business relationships and herself by always being honest, respectful and caring. Like all cowgirls, Tami is hardworking and gets the job done with little fuss and fanfare.
Tickets ($50/person or $75/couple) for the Inaugural Colorado Cowgirl Roundup can be purchased online at coloradocowgirlroundup.com or by calling 970-381-5817.
Sponsors include The Children's Health Place, Mountain States Art Trail, The Group Inc. Real Estate, Nanci Garnand at RE/MAX Eagle Rock, The Stitchin Den, Christine McDonald and Ben Sartin of Wealth Strategies Group, Bank of Colorado, The Group Realty Inc., Shannon Marketing Communications, and Greeley Chophouse.
Additional sponsorship packages are available. Email oduby80634@aol.com for details.
More information on the Stampede Western Invitational art show can be found on the web at stampedewestern.com or greeleystampede.org/
