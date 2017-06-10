News By Tag
Beyond Capital Invests in East Africa Fruits Farm & Company
NEW YORK, NY, June 8, 2017 – Beyond Capital is pleased and proud to announce the Fund's recent investment in East Africa Fruits Farm & Company ("EAFFC"), a production, trading, and distribution business aimed at minimizing post-harvest losses in Tanzania by buying produce directly from smallholder farmers and delivering to major local markets via cold chain logistics.
EAFFC sources 70-80% of its produce from smallholder farmers, and the remaining 20-30% from its own farm in Bagamoyo. The Company currently buys from approximately 300 farmers. To ensure quality of produce, EAFFC visits the farmers' operations before purchasing, and checks for quality issues during pickup. EAFFC collects produce via rented cold-storage trucks, and cleans, sorts and packages at a rented warehouse. The cold chain under construction will increase storage and distribution capacity and prolong shelf life of EAFFC produce, enabling larger volumes to be aggregated, processed, and sold. By building a fully-integrated cold-storage chain, EAFFC is bringing significant formalization and maturity to Tanzania's agriculture value-chain.
Additionally, farmers that sell their produce through EAFFC see an increase in income of $790 per season over traditional smallholder farmers in the region. The Company provides practical training in the field to ensure farmers are following best practices (e.g. on produce handling and growing techniques). Increased storage and distribution capacity from the cold chain will allow the Company to work with more farmers, and longer shelf life will reduce post-harvest losses due to poor handling, transportation, and storage. As the Company scales, so will its impact to the bottom of the pyramid population in Tanzania.
Beyond Capital's investment of $50,000 will support the ongoing construction of the cold-chain, and provide EAFFC with working capital to increase existing purchase volumes.
ABOUT: Beyond Capital Fund
Beyond Capital is an impact investment fund that invests in for-profit social enterprises throughout India and East Africa. We invest in businesses that are focused on greater access to health care, water, sanitation and energy, as well as food security and financial inclusion, which can increase the quality of life and standard of living for consumers at the bottom of the pyramid. Though we seek market rate financial returns, Beyond Capital is structured as a non-profit, which permits us to emphasize fidelity to our social mission alongside our financial mandate.
http://www.beyondcapitalfund.org/
