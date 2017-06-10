 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

T.J. Hackworth & Sean Baptist receive national recognition for children's bedtime storybook

 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Author T.J. Hackworth and illustrator Sean Baptist have received a slew of awards for their critically-acclaimed bedtime storybook "Bedtime for Buzzy."

Bedtime for Buzzy won accolades in this year's contests held by the Independent Press Awards, the National Indie Excellence Awards, and the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards.

In the cleverly-illustrated "Bedtime for Buzzy," a young boy is playing with his toys and doesn't want to go to bed, until he imagines his toys coming to life one by one to convince him that going to sleep is the best way to continue his adventures.

Bedtime for Buzzy was named a Distinguished Favorite in the Children's Fiction category of the 2017 Independent Press Awards.  "We had worldwide participation, from London to Australia, from Portugal to Hong Kong, and are so proud to announce [these] winners," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.

The book was selected as a Finalist in the Preschool Picture Books category in the 2017 National Indie Excellence awards.  Ellen Reid, the founder of the National Indie Excellence Awards stated, "we are proud to announce the winners & finalists whose books truly embody the excellence that this award was created to celebrate."

In the 2017 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards competition, "Bedtime for Buzzy" was recognized as an Honorable Mention in both the "Picture Books, 5 and Younger" category as well as the "Best Illustrations" category.  The Purple Dragonfly Book Awards honor exceptional books of children's literature for excellence in writing and publishing.

Each of these competitions is judged by experts from different areas of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners are based on overall excellence.

These accolades add to the critical acclaim already received by the 28-page, hardcover book, including positive reviews from the Children's Book Review, Foreword Reviews, Kirkus Reviews and BlueInk Reviews, among many others.

The book is available for order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other bookstores nationwide.  It can also be purchased directly from the publisher at https://www.bedtimeforbuzzy.com.

