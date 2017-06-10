News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PODS® Houston does more for Businesses this Summer Season
How PODS® Houston is helping corporate America streamline moving their businesses
Whether your business is relocating this summer or needs help with stationary storage, PODS® Houston can help.
PODS containers can be used for moving, storage, or both. The ease of using PODS means you can load the container on your schedule at your pace. These containers can live on-site or be driven to our many secure Storage Centers. If the container needs to be moved, PODS can drive it from location to destination.
Here are a list of ways PODS commercial customers have found success using PODS® Houston:
n Flexible Inventory: Manage your stock levels to adjust for market and seasonal fluctuations
n Storage Options: Secure on-site and local warehouse storage
n Nationwide Transportation: Company fleet supports local and long-distance moves
n Convenience and Ease: Ground-level loading and unloading according to your schedule
n Exceptional Customer Service: Dedicated team assures first-rate performance
n Maximize Productivity: Reduces multiple shipments and handling to better use company resources
"PODS means business. Our team of experienced sales representatives are dedicated to serving our commercial accounts," says Tim Preston, Vice President and General Manager of PODS® Houston. "Whether your business is looking to move locally or across the country, our team can design a moving logistics program customized to your business's needs."
ABOUT PODS® HOUSTON
PODS® Houston is one of the largest independently-
Each year, PODS® Houston donates moving and storage solutions for more than 20 Houston-area charities in support of their contributions to the community. The Salvation Army, Houston Arts Alliance, the YMCA, Operation Stocking Stuffer and Toys for Tots are among the many organizations PODS® Houston partners with annually.
PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.
Contact
Sarah MacMillan
***@consortium-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse