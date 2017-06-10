PODS® Houston does more for Businesses this Summer Season

How PODS® Houston is helping corporate America streamline moving their businesses

-- When companies decide it is time to relocate their business, the question of how to efficiently move people and product comes to mind. According to the US Census Bureau, 20.2% of all moves in 2016 within the US were for employment related reasons. Managers look to reduce the costs of moving, while still maintaining a streamlined and accommodating moving and storage process for employees.Whether your business is relocating this summer or needs help with stationary storage, PODS® Houston can help.PODS containers can be used for moving, storage, or both. The ease of using PODS means you can load the container on your schedule at your pace. These containers can live on-site or be driven to our many secure Storage Centers. If the container needs to be moved, PODS can drive it from location to destination.Here are a list of ways PODS commercial customers have found success using PODS® Houston: Manage your stock levels to adjust for market and seasonal fluctuations: Secure on-site and local warehouse storage: Company fleet supports local and long-distance moves: Ground-level loading and unloading according to your schedule: Dedicated team assures first-rate performance: Reduces multiple shipments and handling to better use company resources"PODS means business. Our team of experienced sales representatives are dedicated to serving our commercial accounts," says Tim Preston, Vice President and General Manager of PODS® Houston. "Whether your business is looking to move locally or across the country, our team can design a moving logistics program customized to your business's needs."PODS® Houston is one of the largest independently-owned franchises of PODS Enterprises, LLC in the country and is the leading provider of moving and storage services to residents and businesses throughout the greater Houston area. PODS® Houston is locally owned and operated and began serving Houston-area residents in 2003.Each year, PODS® Houston donates moving and storage solutions for more than 20 Houston-area charities in support of their contributions to the community. The Salvation Army, Houston Arts Alliance, the YMCA, Operation Stocking Stuffer and Toys for Tots are among the many organizations PODS® Houston partners with annually.PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.