New Radio Jingle, i Want My Pone Call Dot Com, St. Louis Criminal Defense Lawyer Center™ (iWantMyPhoneCall.com)
New iWantMyPhoneCall.com jingle makes sure St. Louis knows that in addition to the well-known DidYouBlow.com (DWI) and 45BUCKS.com (traffic) legal services, Carter Law Offices handles all criminal lawyer defense needs -- drugs, possession, assault, theft, felonies, misdemeanors, and more. The firm has helped police officers, NFL players, doctors, other lawyers, judges, well-known entertainers, and high-profile business women and men for over a decade. They should surely help you too.
Today listeners of z107.7 will start to hear the catchy new criminal lawyer jingle during their evening commute. Carter Law Offices is pushing a new song for their website IWantMyPhoneCall.com to draw attention to their successful St. Louis area criminal lawyer defense practice, Criminal Defense Lawyer Center™.
Carter Law Offices, LLC is well known for its extremely successful and informative DWI website, DidYouBlow.com, and their traffic law website, 45bucks.com. Both sites already have well-known and well-loved jingles that play routinely on the radio. The songs get tons of mentions on social media sites Twitter and Facebook for their catchiness, and have become so well known that many swear the songs are part of the St. Louis experience. You'd be hard-pressed to find a St. Louisan who hasn't heard "just call 895-4040" (EIGHT NINE FIVE FORTEEEE FORTAAYYYY!!!) blasting over the radio.
The new song for IWantMyPhoneCall.com will have the same impact. "The songs are contagious, informative, catchy, and people just can't help but sing along," says Mike Carter of Carter Law Offices, LLC. "The entire theme of 'I want my phone call' is sewn in the fabric of the American existence, people instantly know what the website and song is about."
The reason behind the new push, according to Carter, is that the people who recognize his law office for their great traffic and DWI abilities don't always know that the office handles all types of criminal defense. "We are a full service criminal defense firm. We fight hard for our clients and have a proven track record. We've won felony jury trials, we've had felony charges lowered to misdemeanors, misdemeanors dismissed and/or amended to infractions, and all sorts of other constant and amazing outcomes for our clients. We want people to know they can count on us for more than just traffic tickets."
Here is an Easy To Listen To YouTube video http://youtu.be/
Besides being a criminal defense attorney, Mike Carter is a past Director of the St. Louis Association of REALTORS, current Bar of Metropolitan St. Louis (BAMSL) liaison and serving member of the Contracts & Forms Committee, former Senior Lecturer at the University of Missouri, current Municipal Judge for the City of Wentzville, and General Counsel for one of St. Charles County's largest employers. He has worked for the Missouri Attorney General's Office in Consumer Protection as well as Missouri's Western District Court of Appeals and clerked for the United States Senate. Carter holds both a Juris Doctorate and a Master's Degree in Journalism from MIZZOU. He has helped lead opposition to red-light cameras in Missouri and championed the countywide ban of red-light cameras in St. Charles County. Mike spends much of his year in our state's capitol pursuing legislative changes that are beneficial for both the St. Louis region and St. Charles County. Mr. Carter is married with two children and two family dogs. His family belongs to St. Joseph Parish in Cottleville.
