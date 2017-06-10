 
Cedar Lake Cellars Promotes Morissa Haney to Wine Manager

Team member has worked at St. Louis winery since 2010, in food industry for more than 15 years
 
 
Cedar Lake Cellar's Morissa Haney
Cedar Lake Cellar's Morissa Haney
 
ST. LOUIS - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Cedar Lake Cellars, a year-round winery and event venue, recently promoted Morissa Haney to Wine Manager.  Her responsibilities include hiring, training and supervising staff in order to provide proper wine service.  Haney will assist customers with their wine selection, as well as work directly with Cedar Lake Cellars' culinary team to pair wine and food.  Her expertise will focus on driving consumer sales and building customer loyalty.

Prior to her promotion, Haney served as Assistant Wine Manager.  She has more than 15 years of food industry experience, including management and customer service, and has worked at Cedar Lake Cellars since 2010.  Haney is a certified pre-sommelier from the Mid-American School of Wine in St. Louis.

"Morissa has been an incredible asset to our team, and she will continue to play a large role at our winery when assisting our customers with their specific wine selection," said Cedar Lake Cellars' owner Carl Bolm.  "This promotion reflects the commitment Morissa has shown to our winery and its ongoing success.  We look forward to her input for many years to come, particularly at The Barrel Room, which is our newest event venue."

Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend.  The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 16 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.

Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 370+ acres of picturesque land, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo.  For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.

Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Source:Cedar Lake Cellars
Email:***@brandveinpr.com
