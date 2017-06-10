News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cedar Lake Cellars Promotes Morissa Haney to Wine Manager
Team member has worked at St. Louis winery since 2010, in food industry for more than 15 years
Prior to her promotion, Haney served as Assistant Wine Manager. She has more than 15 years of food industry experience, including management and customer service, and has worked at Cedar Lake Cellars since 2010. Haney is a certified pre-sommelier from the Mid-American School of Wine in St. Louis.
"Morissa has been an incredible asset to our team, and she will continue to play a large role at our winery when assisting our customers with their specific wine selection," said Cedar Lake Cellars' owner Carl Bolm. "This promotion reflects the commitment Morissa has shown to our winery and its ongoing success. We look forward to her input for many years to come, particularly at The Barrel Room, which is our newest event venue."
Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend. The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 16 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.
Cedar Lake Cellars, which is situated on 370+ acres of picturesque land, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.
Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse