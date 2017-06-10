 
News By Tag
* Cell Tower
* Ptsa
* Mcps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Germantown
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Neelsville PTSA Opposition to Proposed Cell Tower on Neelsville Middle School Property

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cell Tower
* Ptsa
* Mcps

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Germantown - Maryland - US

GERMANTOWN, Md. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- It is the position of the Neelsville Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association ("Neelsville PTSA"), by unanimous vote of its membership in a meeting held on Thursday, June 8, 2017, that a cell tower should not be installed on the property of Neelsville Middle School in Germantown.

In the June 8, 2017 meeting, Neelsville PTSA members had the opportunity to hear from the MCPS Real Estate Management Team represented by Boyd Lawrence along with Verizon and their legal counsel, civil engineers and radio frequency (RF) engineers, and from the Environmental Health Trust represented by Theodora Scarato. MCPS and Verizon presented an overview of the proposed plan to place a cell tower at Neelsville. The Environmental Health Trust presented an overview of research conducted and related safety concerns.

After hearing from the guest speakers and a substantial question and answer session, the Neelsville Middle School Parent Teacher Association voted unanimously to oppose the placement of a cell tower on Neelsville Middle School property. Additionally, by separate unanimous vote, the Neelsville PTSA resolved to actively oppose the placement of a cell tower on Neelsville Middle School property.

Therefore, it is the appeal and petition of the Neelsville PTSA that the Cell Tower Site Application #201701-04 filed on December 9, 2016 be voluntarily withdrawn, any similar or related efforts be ceased, and that no further attempt to place a cell tower at Neelsville Middle School be made by MCPS, Verizon or any other wireless carrier. In the alternative, the Neelsville PTSA requests that any application or action to place a cell tower on Neelsville property be rejected on the basis of the firm opposition of Neelsville parents, students, community and PTSA.

Download the press release PDF at http://bit.ly/Neelsville_Cell_Tower_Opposition

Contact
Aimee Burley
***@neelsvilleptsa.org
End
Source:Neelsville PTSA
Email:***@neelsvilleptsa.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Neelsville Middle School PTSA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share