Neelsville PTSA Opposition to Proposed Cell Tower on Neelsville Middle School Property
In the June 8, 2017 meeting, Neelsville PTSA members had the opportunity to hear from the MCPS Real Estate Management Team represented by Boyd Lawrence along with Verizon and their legal counsel, civil engineers and radio frequency (RF) engineers, and from the Environmental Health Trust represented by Theodora Scarato. MCPS and Verizon presented an overview of the proposed plan to place a cell tower at Neelsville. The Environmental Health Trust presented an overview of research conducted and related safety concerns.
After hearing from the guest speakers and a substantial question and answer session, the Neelsville Middle School Parent Teacher Association voted unanimously to oppose the placement of a cell tower on Neelsville Middle School property. Additionally, by separate unanimous vote, the Neelsville PTSA resolved to actively oppose the placement of a cell tower on Neelsville Middle School property.
Therefore, it is the appeal and petition of the Neelsville PTSA that the Cell Tower Site Application #201701-04 filed on December 9, 2016 be voluntarily withdrawn, any similar or related efforts be ceased, and that no further attempt to place a cell tower at Neelsville Middle School be made by MCPS, Verizon or any other wireless carrier. In the alternative, the Neelsville PTSA requests that any application or action to place a cell tower on Neelsville property be rejected on the basis of the firm opposition of Neelsville parents, students, community and PTSA.
