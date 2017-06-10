 
News By Tag
* Safety
* Racing Harness
* Universal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Garden Grove
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

Assault Industries introduces the new 2-inch 5-point racing harnesses

 
 
Assault Industries 2" Racing Harness
Assault Industries 2" Racing Harness
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Assault Industries 2-inch H-Style 5-point racing harness is made to last! Constructed from ultra high quality materials, this rugged seat belt system holds you firmly in place over the bumpy stuff! The "EZ Adjusters" allow for quick shoulder strap adjustments, while soft padding on the inside of the straps ensure a high level of comfort. All black hardware is stealthy and stylish for added cool-factor!

The 5-point harness features a removable sternum strap and a red latch guard on the lap belt. The lap and torso belts bolt directly to the chassis. The shoulder harness and crotch strap can either bolt down or wrap around a roll bar. The harness kit comes in black as standard for $119.99, however removable shoulder strap guards come in a variety of colors to match with your vehicle for an addition $10! The strap padding can be removed for easy cleaning. The Assault Industries 2-inch harnesses are available now! To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email sales@assaultutv.com.

Media Contact
Assault Industries - Rolando Petit
714-799-6711
***@assaultutv.com
End
Source:
Email:***@assaultutv.com Email Verified
Tags:Safety, Racing Harness, Universal
Industry:Automotive
Location:Garden Grove - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Assault Industries PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share