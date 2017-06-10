News By Tag
Assault Industries introduces the new 2-inch 5-point racing harnesses
The 5-point harness features a removable sternum strap and a red latch guard on the lap belt. The lap and torso belts bolt directly to the chassis. The shoulder harness and crotch strap can either bolt down or wrap around a roll bar. The harness kit comes in black as standard for $119.99, however removable shoulder strap guards come in a variety of colors to match with your vehicle for an addition $10! The strap padding can be removed for easy cleaning. The Assault Industries 2-inch harnesses are available now! To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email sales@assaultutv.com.
