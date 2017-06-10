Assault Industries introduces the new 2-inch 5-point racing harnesses

Assault Industries 2" Racing Harness

Assault Industries

-- The Assault Industries 2-inch H-Style 5-point racing harness is made to last! Constructed from ultra high quality materials, this rugged seat belt system holds you firmly in place over the bumpy stuff! The "EZ Adjusters" allow for quick shoulder strap adjustments, while soft padding on the inside of the straps ensure a high level of comfort. All black hardware is stealthy and stylish for added cool-factor!The 5-point harness features a removable sternum strap and a red latch guard on the lap belt. The lap and torso belts bolt directly to the chassis. The shoulder harness and crotch strap can either bolt down or wrap around a roll bar. The harness kit comes in black as standard for $119.99, however removable shoulder strap guards come in a variety of colors to match with your vehicle for an addition $10! The strap padding can be removed for easy cleaning. The Assault Industries 2-inch harnesses are available now! To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email sales@assaultutv.com.