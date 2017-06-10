 
Irelamb Health Options | Samuel Lamont | Ireland | Irish Tea Towels

IrishTeaTowels.Com have added another Medical Support Product to their online store
 
 
Irelamb-Medical-Shoulder-Warmer-509
Irelamb-Medical-Shoulder-Warmer-509
PHILADELPHIA - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The New Irelamb Shoulder Warmer has been added to the range of medical support products at Irish Tea Towels.

This product is perfect for easing Arthritis and Joint Pain or Sport's Injuries.

Irelamb woolfleece products are made from Sheep wool. They are natural, light in weight and washable.

Shoulder Warmers snuggle around the aching joint, providing the extra warmth to soften stiff or twisted muscles. Trapped blood vessels will be able to expand again which will ease pain.

Like sheepskin, the millions of air pockets within the woolfleece conserve body heat instantly, making Irelamb joint warmers extremely effective. Whenever doctors or physios recommend Keep Warm therapy, nothing is more convenient than Irelamb joint warmers.

To get the best wear out of these products, wash with a small amount of shampoo with conditioner. Do not tumble dry.

The shoulder warmers are part of a comprehensive range of Health Options from Irish Tea Towels.

The Irelamb Shoulder Warmers are available to purchase from http://www.irishteatowels.com

Nigel Moffett
