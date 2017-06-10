News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lakeview Health hosts discussion on substance abuse in adolescents
Exploring the Adolescent Continuum of Care is part of Lakeview Health's monthly lecture series
McManus will be discussing the factors that contribute to adolescent substance abuse and will identify signs and symptoms. During the discussion, he will offer tools and resources that can be used at each phase of care and will help to identify anything missing that could help teenagers and their families as they work towards recovery.
"James has spent his career focusing on substance abuse disorders in teenagers and young adults, as well as mood disorders and post-traumatic stress disorders," said Dr. Philip Hemphill, chief clinical officer at Lakeview Health. "He developed his organization with a focus on not only the patient, but the entire family. His lecture will help others understand the risks for adolescents and how to develop a treatment plan that will focus on working with both the patient and their family as they work towards addiction recovery."
McManus earned his bachelor's degree from Florida State University and his master's degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University. He founded Family First Adolescent Services to help families stop being controlled by substance abuse disorders. The goal of his organization is to help build a road map to recovery that is based on compassion, boundaries and self-care.
Exploring the Adolescent Continuum of Careis part of Lakeview Health's monthly lecture series. Each month, Lakeview Health hosts a speaker to discuss issues related to addiction and recovery. To register, visit https://www.lakeviewhealth.com/
About Lakeview Health
Lakeview Health, located in Jacksonville, FL, serves individuals with addiction and psychiatric disorders. Licensed clinical staff offer an integrative health approach that addresses the medical, psychological, physical and spiritual aspects of recovery. Their gender-responsive programs host unique treatment features that cater to women and men independently. They provide a continuum of care from medical detox to intensive outpatient treatment, allowing patients to move successfully toward a life in recovery. To learn more, visit www.LakeviewHealth.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse