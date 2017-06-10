News By Tag
HomeAid Care Days at Haven ATL
Atlanta building industry companies help victims of sex trafficking
On June 6, HomeAid and BrightView landscaping partnered to make major improvements to the grounds at Haven ATL's drop-in center. BrightView is a national partner of HomeAid America, and this Care Day marked the first partnership for the Atlanta groups. On June 9, Juneau Construction Company's Care Day provided major improvements inside and out including correction of storm water flooding issues, adding walls for a new office, and painting. Finally, Overhead Door Company of Atlanta worked on June 10 by adding walls and staining the exterior fence.
Thanks to the hard work of volunteers from these generous companies, HomeAid and its partners provided a savings of approximately $20,000 for Haven ATL. In addition to donations from the volunteer partners, BMC, Sherwin-Williams, and The Home Depot generously provided material donations.
HomeAid's Jean Hilyard shares, "HomeAid Atlanta is honored to work with BrightView, Juneau Construction Company, and Overhead Door Company of Atlanta. These groups made a huge impact at the facility, getting it much closer to opening its doors and serve women who desperately need assistance in order to escape the sex trafficking industry. Companies that promote volunteerism are so important in the fight against homelessness and for the people starting new lives. Thank you to all the participants, donors, and to Haven ATL/The Salvation Army for all the support they provided to make these Care Days a success!"
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the building industry, as well as community building organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 75 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
