News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "EAT" Written By Author Paul Mannering In Audiobook Format
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "EAT" written by author Paul Mannering and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
After a collision with floating debris ends their sailing adventure to Japan, a group of friends struggle to survive in the vast blue desert of the South Pacific.
They hope an abandoned ship could be the rescue they so desperately need. On-board they are plunged into a terrifying nightmare of venomous monsters, mutant rats, and crazed cannibals. When man is the easiest prey, you have to eat to survive.
Download your copy of "EAT" written by Paul Mannering and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format on Audible here:
https://www.audible.com/
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse