Industry News





Beacon Publishing Group Releases "EAT" Written By Author Paul Mannering In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "EAT" written by author Paul Mannering and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"EAT" By Author Paul Mannering
"EAT" By Author Paul Mannering
NEW YORK - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "EAT" written by author Paul Mannering and narrated by Jamie Cutler in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

After a collision with floating debris ends their sailing adventure to Japan, a group of friends struggle to survive in the vast blue desert of the South Pacific.

They hope an abandoned ship could be the rescue they so desperately need. On-board they are plunged into a terrifying nightmare of venomous monsters, mutant rats, and crazed cannibals. When man is the easiest prey, you have to eat to survive.

Download your copy of "EAT" written by Paul Mannering and narrated by Jamie Cutler  in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/Eat-Audiobook/B071GPHJ69?qid=1497642408&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
