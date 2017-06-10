GoTelecare Takes The Center Stage As a Dynamic Healthcare Franchise

GoTelecare, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.

Business Opportunity in Texas

Contact

Alex Marz

***@gotelecare.com Alex Marz

End

-- GoTelecare, a dedicated healthcare franchise, has already become one of the desired destinations for payers and providers. The company is one of the only companies to combine robust telehealth solutions with state of the art medical billing services making it a champion healthcare services company. Over the years, the company has been adding real-time value with their standard processes and customized solutions.The company has been encouraging channel partners, franchisees to extend their value proposition in the market. All the while, they have been providing an end to end marketing and presales assistance to their partners. Also, their proven account management and lead gen support plan provide the perfect platform for the franchisees to look for client acquisition to prospects that have a definite need. The company believes in building up an integral team that looks to bring clients on board with their extensive training and support program.A strategic thought leader of the company rightly pointed outAlso, the company believes in flexibility and even experienced healthcare professionals will be getting a huge opportunity to earn passive residual income. The best part is they have zero charges on their entire support plan in regards to marketing, presales, and account management making it a perfect destination for a professional looking to start on their own by becoming a partner in their growth initiatives.To avail our health care franchise opportunity, please contact:Alex MarzMarketing Director, GoTelecareContact Number: +1-212-243-3237Email Id: alex.marz@gotelecare.com