GoTelecare Takes The Center Stage As a Dynamic Healthcare Franchise
GoTelecare, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.
The company has been encouraging channel partners, franchisees to extend their value proposition in the market. All the while, they have been providing an end to end marketing and presales assistance to their partners. Also, their proven account management and lead gen support plan provide the perfect platform for the franchisees to look for client acquisition to prospects that have a definite need. The company believes in building up an integral team that looks to bring clients on board with their extensive training and support program.
A strategic thought leader of the company rightly pointed out "We are a proven revenue cycle management and telehealth company that drives financial growth for providers with elevated practice management and patient care best practices. Our franchisees need not worry about client acquisition as we guarantee them streamlined presales, marketing and training support that will help them reach out in best proportions."
Also, the company believes in flexibility and even experienced healthcare professionals will be getting a huge opportunity to earn passive residual income. The best part is they have zero charges on their entire support plan in regards to marketing, presales, and account management making it a perfect destination for a professional looking to start on their own by becoming a partner in their growth initiatives.
