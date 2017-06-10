News By Tag
New Mobile App Offers Simple Way for Entrepreneurs to Track Sales
'Daily Sales Record App' Includes Sales Report, Invoice Maker, Point-of-Sale Tools
Daily Sales Record (http://www.dailysalesrecordapp.com)
Daily Sales Record saves time and money by providing a worry-free way to track unlimited sales as well as profits and stock while generating invoices and managing customer relationships and point-of-sale information. The free app's basic features include tools for keeping customer contact information in one place that can be accessed from any device, managing products and inventory and creating sales invoices that can easily be sent to customer with the touch of a few buttons. The app also makes it easy to generate reports of daily, weekly and monthly sales that can be exported as .pdf, .txt or .xls files. In addition, business owners can use Daily Sales Record to manage salespeople, making it a useful tool for growing businesses with multiple selling points and locations.
"Daily Sales Record was optimized for busy small business owners and entrepreneurs,"
A premium version of the app with advanced features is also available.
Learn more about Daily Sales Record at http://www.dailysalesrecordapp.com.
Kazi Ekram
support@dailysalesrecordapp.com
