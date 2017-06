New Mobile App Offers Simple Way for Entrepreneurs to Track Sales

'Daily Sales Record App' Includes Sales Report, Invoice Maker, Point-of-Sale Tools

-- Tracking retail sales can be a complex and messy process for the average small business owner. Yet recording and organizing sales data is critical to a retail outfit's success. Now, the makers of a new mobile app are hoping to revolutionize record keeping for small business owners and entrepreneurs with a streamlined, easy-to-use mobile app that records sales and customer data.Daily Sales Record (http://www.dailysalesrecordapp.com), now available for download in the Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.icomet.dailysalesrecord)and the App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/app/daily-sales-record-simple/id415458892?mt=8), is a feature-rich application designed to make the sales process smooth and seamless. No technical knowledge is required to make use of the app.Daily Sales Record saves time and money by providing a worry-free way to track unlimited sales as well as profits and stock while generating invoices and managing customer relationships and point-of-sale information. The free app's basic features include tools for keeping customer contact information in one place that can be accessed from any device, managing products and inventory and creating sales invoices that can easily be sent to customer with the touch of a few buttons. The app also makes it easy to generate reports of daily, weekly and monthly sales that can be exported as .pdf, .txt or .xls files. In addition, business owners can use Daily Sales Record to manage salespeople, making it a useful tool for growing businesses with multiple selling points and locations."Daily Sales Record was optimized for busy small business owners and entrepreneurs,"said Kazi Ekram, Founder of Daily Sales Record. " The app is so simple to use because we designed it primarily for the non-tech salesperson / entrepreneur. You don't have to be an accountant or tech person or even an expert smartphone user to benefit from the features of the app. We aimed to cut the bells and whistles and kept it simple to the point."A premium version of the app with advanced features is also available.Learn more about Daily Sales Record at http://www.dailysalesrecordapp.com