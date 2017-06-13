News By Tag
Have You Ever Dreamed You Were Naked In Public?
Comedienne April Brucker confronts her fears in new photo book
Comedienne April Brucker confronts her insecurities of being unwrapped in public in her new photo book, "April Unwrapped: My Naked Dreams Revealed" (CFBP Bestsellers)
"I had recurring dreams that I was naked in public while just minding my own business, doing everyday tasks," said Ms. Brucker.
If you've ever had that dream, you are in good company. Many celebrities, entertainers and famous people experience the nightmare of dreaming they're naked on air, on screen or on stage.
"For me, the last straw was when I dreamed that I was doing standup at a comedy club and my clothes suddenly disappeared. I didn't know whether the audience was laughing at my punch line or my waistline," said Ms. Brucker.
"In my new book, I confront not only my insecurities, but more importantly the insecurities that we all fear of being caught naked in public.
"In the Western World, we have issues when it comes to sexuality. We shame people for their body size and shape. We destroy someone for not being mainstream beautiful. We bully others based on their appearance. Can you blame people for wanting to keep their clothes on?
"I want to share a body-positive, feminist-affirming message by revealing not only my art, but also my heart. I encourage everyone to get unwrapped and shed their insecurities,"
As an author, actress, comedienne and media personality, Ms. Brucker has received worldwide exposure on television, in the news media and on the Internet.
Her network television credits include "What Would You Do?" (ABC), "CBS Sports Now" (CBS) and "The Today Show" (NBC). She also has appeared on "Entertainment Tonight," "Inside Edition," "My Strange Addiction," "No Reservations,"
Ms. Brucker attracted international press coverage at the 2016 Republican National Convention and the U. S. Presidential Debates with her presidential puppet Donald J. Tramp. She tours comedy clubs and theaters with her one-woman, political satire show, "The Lady and President Tramp."
She also authored "I Came, I Saw, I Sang: Memoirs of a Singing Telegram Girl" (Infinity Publishing, 2012), is a video correspondent for The Clyde Fitch Report, the Internet nexus of arts and politics, and is a comedy blogger for The Huffington Post.
"April Unwrapped: My Naked Dreams Revealed" is available at bookstores and online retailers, including Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/
More information on April Brucker is available at http://www.AprilBrucker.TV.
