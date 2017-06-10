News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Recommended as a Father's Day Gift
Dads who love gourmet coffee will surely appreciate Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee as a gift this Father's Day.
One of the coffee brands that are experiencing a boost in sales is Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea. The company offers organic gourmet coffee beans that come all the way from Marcala, Honduras in Central America. Revered for its earthy and mellow chocolatey flavor, Honduras coffee is a good option for dads who want to enjoy the true taste of coffee every morning.
"Our Honduras whole bean coffee have been getting a lot of orders since last week. It seems that our customers are thinking about gifting them to their dads. There's also a particular interest in our medium dark roast and French roast coffees—perhaps this is because many dads want a bolder cup of coffee. But for those whose fathers prefer a lighter cup of joe, we have a light roast coffee for them as well. There's always something for every coffee lover out there," says a company representative for Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.
For only $13.99 per bag, the Honduras coffee is a thoughtful yet affordable gift idea this Father's Day. The representative advises customers to get several bags so that their fathers can have a good supply of the whole coffee bean.
"If your dad is an avid coffee lover, then he will surely appreciate this special gift from you. Giving him bags of this gourmet Honduras whole bean coffee means you really wanted to give him the best coffee beans you can find. They will go so well with your dad's moka pot, espresso machine, French press or pour over dripper. He could even make some refreshing cold brew coffee with the beans to beat the summer heat," the representative added.
Customers can purchase their Honduras coffee beans for Father's Day at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a certified organic seller of Honduras coffee at Amazon.com. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Whole Bean Coffee is a must-have for gourmet coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse