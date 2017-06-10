 
News By Tag
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
* Fathers Day
* Fathers Day Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Recommended as a Father's Day Gift

Dads who love gourmet coffee will surely appreciate Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee as a gift this Father's Day.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, Whole Bean Organic
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, Whole Bean Organic
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
Fathers Day
Fathers Day Gifts

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Now that Father's Day is just right around the corner, many people are searching for a great gift to give the father or father figure in their lives. While tools, gadgets and golf clubs are popular choices, gourmet coffee beans are also a good gift especially for dads who are serious coffee lovers. In fact, gourmet coffee beans on Amazon.com are getting a huge demand as customers are buying several packs for their favorite guy in the world.

One of the coffee brands that are experiencing a boost in sales is Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea. The company offers organic gourmet coffee beans that come all the way from Marcala, Honduras in Central America. Revered for its earthy and mellow chocolatey flavor, Honduras coffee is a good option for dads who want to enjoy the true taste of coffee every morning.

"Our Honduras whole bean coffee have been getting a lot of orders since last week. It seems that our customers are thinking about gifting them to their dads. There's also a particular interest in our medium dark roast and French roast coffees—perhaps this is because many dads want a bolder cup of coffee. But for those whose fathers prefer a lighter cup of joe, we have a light roast coffee for them as well. There's always something for every coffee lover out there," says a company representative for Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.

For only $13.99 per bag, the Honduras coffee is a thoughtful yet affordable gift idea this Father's Day. The representative advises customers to get several bags so that their fathers can have a good supply of the whole coffee bean.

"If your dad is an avid coffee lover, then he will surely appreciate this special gift from you. Giving him bags of this gourmet Honduras whole bean coffee means you really wanted to give him the best coffee beans you can find. They will go so well with your dad's moka pot, espresso machine, French press or pour over dripper. He could even make some refreshing cold brew coffee with the beans to beat the summer heat," the representative added.

Customers can purchase their Honduras coffee beans for Father's Day at https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_dp_s_web_0?ie=UTF8&se....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a certified organic seller of Honduras coffee at Amazon.com. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Whole Bean Coffee is a must-have for gourmet coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Honduras Coffee Whole Bean, Fathers Day, Fathers Day Gifts
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share