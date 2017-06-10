Architecture and Landscape Combine to Create Artistry

Photography, including and beyond architecture - 171 photographs of architecture, landscapes, plants, artificial spaces & landscapes

--has been a photographer for decades. Working on specializing in architecture, he now moves to a realm from which all his work springs– creative artistry. Working in a darkroom using age old camera and printing techniques, he strongly believes in the insights of Ansel Adams which talk about print as the performance, negative being a score. This is a broad analog archive now, which Gerald works on to create his new book project. Not an architecture or landscape book, this creative artistry is aptly titled Flanuer.He has covered each cahier (book) with an immortal, emotion evoking quote which evolves into deep feelings and awakens a sense of discovery in the viewer. Deriving inspiration from Hubertus von Amelunxen, an internationally recognized philosopher of photography who wrote an essay describing himself as the proverbial Flaneur, Gerald creates a work of art. Support his creative energies on kickstarter where he seeks €6,000 for bringing art to life and life back to art.With not many days left in the campaigns, your contributions will mean a lot to us.If you cannot help through funding, you can still make a difference by promoting our campaign on social media with friends and family members.