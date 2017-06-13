CPAT Testing Center Opens for Firefighter Job Seekers

Media Contact

-- National Testing Network, Inc. (NTN), the leader in outsourced physical abilities and employment testing for public safety departments, announces a new CPAT location in Illinois, in partnership with MABAS 24, located at 17555 Ashland, Homewood, IL, 60430.This new testing location will offer online scheduling and payment of CPAT and computer-based testing for entry-level firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, and emergency communications applicants applying for city, county, and state public safety agencies.NTN's state-of-the-art online testing delivers examinations with video simulations that depict secnarios candidates would actually encounter while working in the position they are applying for. After viewing the scenarios, applicants are asked how they would respond in a particular situation. This video simulation testing has been proven to be more effective than traditional paper-and-pencil testing in helping public safety departments find applicants who are the best fit for the job.With online testing, candidates see their score results immediately after completing the test, and public safety departments receive instantaneous score results once exams are completed. NTN provides public safety agencies with the most current applicant pool information and essential test score data so departments can quickly make good hiring decisions.This testing site is the first CPAT and fifth entry-level NTN testing location established in Illinois. "With over 100 test centers in 29 states, we are excited to bring a new CPAT testing center option to fire departments and firefighter candidates in Illinois. This will allow us to provide local candidates increased CPAT test time and date options, which will support the departmental need to have a continuous pipeline of tested and qualified candidates,"said National Testing Network President, Carl Swander, Ph.D.When asked about the new partnership, the Deputy Fire Chief with the South Holland Fire Department, Bryant Krizik, stated, "Through collective efforts with with our partners at National Testing Network, MABAS 24 is proud to offer the CPAT testing center in the Northern Illinois region, furthering our commitment to firefighter health and safety."NTN is the sister company of Ergometrics & Applied Personnel Research, Inc., a human resource management firm with 35 years of expertise in testing public service professions.###About National Testing NetworkNational Testing Network, Inc. (NTN), is Ergometrics' outsourcing division, providing continuous professional testing services for public safety departments, including fire, law enforcement, corrections departments, and communications departments.About ErgometricsErgometrics is a human resource management firm specializing in personnel selection and training. Established in 1981, Ergometrics has designed the most comprehensive, award-winning video testing and job simulation testing programs in the nation, providing personnel testing services for over 2,000 clients in the United States and Canada. Forty-three of the fifty largest cities in the U.S. use Ergonomics' testing products, as do most state governments and hundreds of local entities and smaller organizations.About MABAS Division 24MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) Division 24 consists of 20 fire departments in the South suburbs of Chicago. The organization's mission is to collaborate with member fire departments through delivery of training programs, developing common operating procedures, and sharing resources at large scale incidents. MABAS Division 24 is a subset of the larger MABAS Illinois, which connects all fire departments throughout Illinois. MABAS Division 24 aids our member departments by assisting with resources to stricken fire departments such as; trained personnel and equipment for technical and water rescue, hazardous materials response, and incident management.An overarching goal of MABAS 24 is to stay abreast of issues facing the fire service, including research of new technology, equipment, and available resources that can aid in making our emergency scenes safer.