Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

A Tongue-in-Cheek Mural Design is the Latest Fun & Whimsical Design from Elephants on the Wall

With this mural, "getting ahead" and "it's only my day job" take on a brand new meaning, but for some it's simply a "pastime" or for other's it's "past time". Can you guess what it is??
 
 
The Critter Gallery
The Critter Gallery
 
ALTADENA, Calif. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- If you haven't guessed it yet, let us introduce you to our latest creation: The Critter Gallery! (And please know that absolutely NO animals were hurt in the making of this mural!)

Our newest paint by number mural, The Critter Gallery includes five adorable critters including a snobby lion, a very surprised moose, a sleeping bear, a delightful deer and… oops one more, but it looks like he is on a break so you will have to check back later. This not-so-serious look at hunting is sure to make any little boy's room a fun place to "hang out"!

This mural measures 5' wide x 3'-10 tall and sells for only $49.95

Elephants on the Wall designs and produces Paint by Number wall murals, mostly for kids' rooms, but they even have some for adults. These are NOT your grandparent's paint by numbers – these are life-sized murals, using a more graphic approach. (None of those gazillion teeny tiny areas to fill in.)

Elephants on the Wall offers more than 250 designs in a variety of themes including childhood favorites such as scenes that depict the jungle, beach, barnyard, construction site, or characters such as pirates, princesses, fairies, woodland critters, dragons, dinosaurs, silhouettes, fashion and many more.

"Many of our customers are hesitant at first to take on what seems to be a big project.  But soon they discover how easy it is and they just love the results!  It's just like a big coloring book. They are even more thrilled when friends and family think they secretly hired a professional to paint it when they actually did it themselves."  says Patti.

The Critter Gallery:  http://tinyurl.com/yam7s9ro

To see their whole line of murals, visit their site Elephantsonthewall.com

Contact Elephants on the Wall at:  626-794-1415 PST

Elephants on the Wall/Patti Newton
***@elephantsonthewall.com
