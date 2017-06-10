News By Tag
Just in Time for Summer Travel
North San Diego-Based RVRents, Inc. Announces Its New and Improved Website
"We do more than just rent RV's," said Cobb. "We specialize in consignment of RVs and it was time to expand our web presence to help get the word out. There are countless RV owners and many don't know about the consignment option. The hope is that our new web presence and social media channels can turn that around," he added.
Founder of WebOptions, LLC Michael Lucas created a brand new website that features Class A, B and C Motorhomes,Travel Trailersand Tent Trailer Rentals. The new site shows the many options available from RVRents, many of which are consigned by other customers. The new site spotlights the features and benefits of making money with your RV when you are not using it.
A lot of RV owners pay to store their RV's, often at high premiums. RVRents gives the local community an opportunity to earn a substantial amount of income by adding their vehicles to the available rental fleet at RVRents. "It's really a win-win for everyone involved," said Cobb.
While bookings for the summer are nearly 70% full, it's a great time to be planning a Fall getaway. The owners at RVRents are very hopeful that their new website will continue to spread the word about consignment too. Know of a friend or family member who has an RV in storage? Have them check out RVRents for themselves.
California and its neighboring states have great destinations and campgrounds. RV rentals changes the affordability factor. In fact, a family of six could visit Yosemite for five days for under $1000.
To learn more, contact http://www.RVRents.net or http://www.WebOptionsLLC.com
Mike Cobb
RVRents, Inc.
760.631.2642
***@yahoo.com
