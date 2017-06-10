 
News By Tag
* Recreational Vehicle
* Summer
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vista
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Just in Time for Summer Travel

North San Diego-Based RVRents, Inc. Announces Its New and Improved Website
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Recreational Vehicle
* Summer
* Travel

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Vista - California - US

Subject:
* Websites

VISTA, Calif. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Summer is the ideal time to hit the road and enjoy the outdoors. No one knows this better than Vista-based RVRents, Inc. The family-owned and operated business has completed over 10,000 RV rentals since it opened in 1992. Owner Mike Cobb and his team love giving their clients, 40 percent of whom are repeat customers, the ability to experience the freedom of the open road.

"We do more than just rent RV's," said Cobb. "We specialize in consignment of RVs and it was time to expand our web presence to help get the word out. There are countless RV owners and many don't know about the consignment option. The hope is that our new web presence and social media channels can turn that around," he added.

Founder of WebOptions, LLC Michael Lucas created a brand new website that features Class A, B and C Motorhomes,Travel Trailersand Tent Trailer Rentals. The new site shows the many options available from RVRents, many of which are consigned by other customers. The new site spotlights the features and benefits of making money with your RV when you are not using it.

A lot of RV owners pay to store their RV's, often at high premiums. RVRents gives the local community an opportunity to earn a substantial amount of income by adding their vehicles to the available rental fleet at RVRents. "It's really a win-win for everyone involved," said Cobb.

While bookings for the summer are nearly 70% full, it's a great time to be planning a Fall getaway. The owners at RVRents are very hopeful that their new website will continue to spread the word about consignment too. Know of a friend or family member who has an RV in storage? Have them check out RVRents for themselves.

California and its neighboring states have great destinations and campgrounds. RV rentals changes the affordability factor. In fact, a family of six could visit Yosemite for five days for under $1000.

To learn more, contact http://www.RVRents.net or http://www.WebOptionsLLC.com

Contact
Mike Cobb
RVRents, Inc.
760.631.2642
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:RVRents
Email:***@yahoo.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eagle Vision News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share