Popular Dry Cleaner Offering Free Pickup And Delivery
Complete Cleaners wants to be your dry cleaner of choice in Las Vegas, and is offering free pickup and delivery of clothing in order to add a level of convenience unseen in the valley.
For no extra fee at all, Complete Cleaners will come to your home or place of work and pick up any clothing that you need dry cleaned, perform the service and return it to the same location after completed. Service schedules vary depending upon your location within Las Vegas, but are designed to be able to be used at least twice per week if necessary. The service adds no extra charges to your bill, which is taken care of using a credit card that is kept on file. You simply leave your clothing at a specified drop off point in the bag provided, and when the services are completed you will find the bag waiting for you. There is nothing else to it.
Complete Cleaners strives to be the dry cleaner of choice for Las Vegas, and has made great attempts to provide the most convenient and affordable cleaning services to the Las Vegas area since their inception. Weather it is more convenient to drop off your clothing at one of the locations or have them come get it for you, Complete Cleaners wants to be your dry cleaner of choice. They can be reached at http://complete-
