 
News By Tag
* Multifamily
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

Sherman Heights San Diego Apartments Sold by Apartment Realty Group

Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers the Sale of Apartment Complex Near Downtown San Diego
 
 
Sherman Heights San Diego Apartment Complex Sells
Sherman Heights San Diego Apartment Complex Sells
SAN DIEGO - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- A multifamily apartment complex in Sherman Heights has been sold for $2.3million. The twelve (12) unit apartment complex located in San Diego, CA consists of twelve (12) 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment units. James Carter and Doug Taber of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller, a San Diego-based investent firm. The buyer purchased the property using a 1031 exchange transaction.

James Carter and Doug Taber of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) had the exclusive listing at the time of the sale. The buyer was a Los Angeles-based private investor.

For more information, please contact:

James Carter  |  858-859-1031  |  JCarter@ARG1031.com  |  www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com


Apartment Realty Group (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace. Visit us online at: www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com

Media Contact
James Carter
8588371456
***@arg1031.com
End
Source:Apartment Realty Group, Inc
Email:***@arg1031.com Email Verified
Tags:Multifamily
Industry:Biotech
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share