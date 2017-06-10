Sherman Heights San Diego Apartments Sold by Apartment Realty Group

Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers the Sale of Apartment Complex Near Downtown San Diego

Sherman Heights San Diego Apartment Complex Sells

-- A multifamily apartment complex in Sherman Heights has been sold for $2.3million. The twelve (12) unit apartment complex located in San Diego, CA consists of twelve (12) 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath apartment units. James Carter and Doug Taber of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller, a San Diego-based investent firm. The buyer purchased the property using a 1031 exchange transaction.James Carter and Doug Taber of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) had the exclusive listing at the time of the sale. The buyer was a Los Angeles-based private investor.For more information, please contact:James Carter | 858-859-1031 | JCarter@ARG1031.com | www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.comApartment Realty Group (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace. Visit us online at: www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com