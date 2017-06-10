News By Tag
Sherman Heights San Diego Apartments Sold by Apartment Realty Group
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Brokers the Sale of Apartment Complex Near Downtown San Diego
James Carter and Doug Taber of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) had the exclusive listing at the time of the sale. The buyer was a Los Angeles-based private investor.
For more information, please contact:
James Carter | 858-859-
Apartment Realty Group (ARG) is strategically focused on multi-family investments and has a proven track-record of value-added brokerage services. ARG has been able to provide sellers with specialized strategies to maximize property values by creating competition for each marketing assignment as well as providing buyers and 1031 exchange clients with sound investment options which are not generally available in the marketplace. Visit us online at: www.ApartmentRealtyGroup.com
Media Contact
James Carter
8588371456
***@arg1031.com
