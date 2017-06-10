 
News By Tag
* Screeners
* Metal Powders
* Metal powder sieves
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pineville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Russell Compact Sieve® increases efficiency of metal powder screening for Deloro Stellite

New sieve technology provides faster product changeover at Deloro Stellite plant
 
PINEVILLE, N.C. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- In processing industries where products share production lines, speed of product changeover can make the difference between healthy and not so healthy margins and streamlining the production process from input to final product screening can be critical.

Deloro Stellite, who were looking for a new metal powder screener, decided to optimize their process and upgraded to a state-of-the art Russell Compact Sieve® which saw product changeover accelerate and rapid payback adding to the bottom line.

The Russell Compact Sieve® uses a patented rubber suspension system which combined with its high speed 1800 rpm vibratory motor and easily adjustable weight system allows much higher forces to be transferred through the mesh screen itself. This creates a more finely-tuned and vigorous action, significantly raising sieving efficiency. Since the Compact Sieves are crevice-free and entirely constructed from polished stainless steel including their stands, all surfaces are easily cleanable.

Russell Finex was established in 1934 and since then has become a leader in metal powder sieve and separation equipment. Innovation and close customer relationships have been at the forefront of the company's 80-plus year history. Learn more about this and other custom sieves and screeners at http://www.russellfinex.com/en/case-studies/metal-powders....
End
Source:
Email:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Tags:Screeners, Metal Powders, Metal powder sieves
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Pineville - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russell Finex PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share