Russell Compact Sieve® increases efficiency of metal powder screening for Deloro Stellite
New sieve technology provides faster product changeover at Deloro Stellite plant
Deloro Stellite, who were looking for a new metal powder screener, decided to optimize their process and upgraded to a state-of-the art Russell Compact Sieve® which saw product changeover accelerate and rapid payback adding to the bottom line.
The Russell Compact Sieve® uses a patented rubber suspension system which combined with its high speed 1800 rpm vibratory motor and easily adjustable weight system allows much higher forces to be transferred through the mesh screen itself. This creates a more finely-tuned and vigorous action, significantly raising sieving efficiency. Since the Compact Sieves are crevice-free and entirely constructed from polished stainless steel including their stands, all surfaces are easily cleanable.
Russell Finex was established in 1934 and since then has become a leader in metal powder sieve and separation equipment. Innovation and close customer relationships have been at the forefront of the company's 80-plus year history. Learn more about this and other custom sieves and screeners at http://www.russellfinex.com/
