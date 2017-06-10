Water Damage Restoration ServiceMaster Phoenix

News By Tag
When your house floods, water can wreak havoc on the structure of the house, your personal belongings, and the health of the inside environment. Flood waters contain many contaminants and lots of mud. So now you have a choice to make. You can certainly attempt the clean-up yourself.
• If your insurance covers the damage, your agent will tell you when an adjuster will contact you. List damage and take photos or videotape as you clean. You'll need complete records for insurance claims, applications for disaster assistance and income tax deductions.
• Clean and disinfect every surface. Scrub surfaces with hot water and a heavy-duty cleaner. Then disinfect with a solution of 1/4 cup chlorine bleach per gallon of water or a product that is labeled as a disinfectant to kill germs.
• In the kitchen-Immerse glass, porcelain, china, plastic dinnerware and enamelware for 10 minutes in a disinfecting solution of 2 tablespoons of chlorine bleach per gallon of hot water. Air-dry dishes. Do not use a towel.
· Disinfect silverware, metal utensils, and pots and pans by boiling in water for 10 minutes. Chlorine bleach should not be used in this case because it reacts with many metals and causes them to darken.
· Cupboards and counters need to be cleaned and rinsed with a chlorine bleach solution before storing dishes.
• Furniture and household items-
· Take furniture, rugs, bedding and clothing outside to dry as soon as possible. Use an air conditioner or dehumidifier to remove moisture or open at least two windows to ventilate with outdoor air. Use fans to circulate air in the house. If mold and mildew have already developed, brush off items outdoors to prevent scattering spores in the house. Vacuum floors, ceilings and walls to remove mildew, then wash with disinfectant.
· Mattresses should be thrown away.
· Upholstered furniture soaks up contaminants from floodwaters and should be cleaned only by a professional.
· Wood veneered furniture is usually not worth the cost and effort of repair. Solid wood furniture can usually be restored, unless damage is severe.
· Toys and stuffed animals may have to be thrown away if they've been contaminated by floodwaters.
· Photographs, books and important papers can be frozen and cleaned later.
• Ceilings and walls-
· Wallboard can act like a sponge when wet. Remove wallboard, plaster and paneling to at least the flood level.
· Plaster and paneling can often be saved, but air must be circulated in the wall cavities to dry the studs and sills.
· The three kinds of insulation must be treated differently. Styrofoam might only need to be hosed off. Fiberglass batts should be thrown out if muddy but may be reused if dried thoroughly. Loose or blown-in cellulose should be replaced since it holds water for a long time and can lose its antifungal and fire retardant abilities.
• Electrical system-
The system must be shut off and repaired and inspected by an electrician before it can be turned back on. Wiring must be completely dried out- even behind walls. Switches, convenience outlets, light outlets, entrance panel, and junction boxes that have been under water may be filled with mud.
• Heating and cooling systems and ducts-
Will need inspection and cleaning. Flood-soaked insulation should be replaced.
• Appliances-
Appliances can get stains, odors, silt and gritty deposits and need to be serviced, cleaned and sanitized. Professional cleaning is recommended for electronics, All metallic appliances that have been flooded should be properly grounded to prevent electric shock. Mud or dirt in a grounded outlet or adapter may prevent the grounding system from working, and you could be electrocuted.
• Pump out the basement-
If your basement is full or nearly full of water, pump out just two or three feet of water each day. If you drain the basement too quickly, the pressure outside the walls will be greater than the pressure inside the walls. That may make the walls and floor crack and collapse.
• Floors-
With wood subflooring, the floor covering (vinyl, linoleum, carpet) must be removed so the subflooring can dry thoroughly which may take several months. Open windows and doors to expose the boards to as much air as possible.
· Carpeting-
· Vinyl flooring and floor tile may need to be removed to allow drying of subfloor.
· Wood floors-Wooden floors should be dried gradually. Sudden drying could cause cracking or splitting. Some restoration companies can accelerate drying time by forcing air through the fluted underside of hardwood floorboards. Remove hardwood floor boards to prevent buckling. Remove a board every few feet to reduce buckling caused by swelling. Clean and dry wood before attempting repairs.
As you have read, flood restoration can be a time consuming, dirty and depressing.
