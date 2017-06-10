Country(s)
Industry News
Sale Price on Sensational New Book: CHAMELEONS
Seldom Are Pre-Release Reviews As Compelling As Have Poured in For Chameleons!
Buy your copy while Introductory Pricing Applies!
"Mr. Nannini's blend of real life events, a compelling modern day mystery, and vibrant characters has resulted in a first-class novel which could easily become a lasting gem in its genre."
OnLineBookClub.org Review
USE PROMO CODE: PRINT FOR A 20% DISCOUNT AND BUY IT AT:
http://www.blackrosewriting.com/
"Based on a true story, CHAMELEONS is a superb recounting of what happened to a surviving crew member of a Japanese midget sub after it attacked Pearl Harbor, complete with details about their preparation, as well as present day American investigators probing his secret identity years later."
Lisa Edelman, Indie Reader.com
"This book, from a Japanese viewpoint, from Hawai'i to Korea and back to Hawai'i, was riveting. Some of the war scenes were enough to keep my fingers gripping my seat, literally. You will not see the ending coming, it is a total surprise.
In a nutshell, if you like historical war fiction, this is definitely for you. The fact that it is definitely based on true events is proven by the pictures in the back of the book. There is enough here to make you wonder what exactly is fiction and what is not."
Goodreads.com/
BUY IT AT:
http://www.blackrosewriting.com/
"I finished your novel a few weeks ago and wanted to let you know I really enjoyed it. It was very memorable – one of those books that stay with you for years. The reason of course is that you did such a remarkable job of placing me into the wartime scenes. Masaharu Yokoyama is a true WWII hero (though an enemy of the U.S.), and I enjoyed seeing how he evolved into Ken Kida over a 70-year span."
Don Westenhaver, Vice President, Southern California Writers Association.
Read more Great Reviews at:
https://chameleonsthebook.com/
AVAILABLE AT BOOKSTORES WORLD-WIDE IN PRINT AND MEDIA
ISBN: 9781612968896
Author Signed Copies at:
https://chameleonsthebook.com/
Contact
Marcus Nannini
***@aol.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse