Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

International Bestselling Author Tom Dutta of KRE-AT Selected to Appear on "Moving America Forward"

The "Moving America Forward" series hosted by William Shatner will air an interview on national television with Tom Dutta author of The Way of the Quiet Warrior™ which will be available July 4, 2017 in bookstores.
 
 
The Way of the Quiet Warrior
The Way of the Quiet Warrior
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Tom Dutta, is a senior business leader, renowned speaker and bestselling author with over 30 years of experience helping build and grow companies in Canada and the USA. He is also the Founder and CEO of KRE-AT™, a Leadership Development Firm focusing on growth-oriented entrepreneurs and professionals. The world's only motive-based leadership expert, Tom has also worked as a CEO of several prestigious companies and served on many industry boards.

Actor William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn the nationally recognized host of television's "The People's Court" will interview Tom at the Los Angeles "Moving America Forward" news studio. Airing for over 8 years, "Moving America Forward" is a national television series which celebrates the achievements and contributions of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Scheduled to talk about his latest book "The Way of the Quiet Warrior™" an exciting hybrid of fiction and factual steps designed to start you on a journey towards that greater purpose. The book is written in the vein of Patrick Lencioni's "business fables" and is the world's only integrated program that focuses on the MOTIVES of its clients and providing them a path to clarity, happiness and unlimited success. Tom's intense travel and study of the science behind success has enabled him to create a proven coaching and mentorship formula that has helped others around the globe. This dynamic program helps leaders manifest success by discovering purpose, taking action and living life their way.

Tom will be honored with the prestigious "Moving America Forward Award" for helping populate the world with better leaders and creating not just a program but an experience that will stay with you for an incredible lifetime.

The Moving America Forward Award is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward". For more information about KRE-AT, please visit https://kreat.ca/.

Contact
Chase Lambert (Media Department)
MAF Productions Inc.
***@movingamericaforwad.tv
End
Source:KRE-AT
Email:***@movingamericaforwad.tv
