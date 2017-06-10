 
Richmond Hill IT Provider Recognized as Industry Leader by ChannelE2E

 
 
TORONTO - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The team of IT experts at PACE Technical Servicesis thrilled to announce that they have been named to this year's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list by ChannelE2E.Every year ChannelE2E releases a number of extensively researched lists that rank MSP service providers in a variety of categories, and this year PACE Technical Services is honored to have been recognized as a dynamic and strategic IT provider in Toronto.

ChannelE2E is committed to tracking the work of strategic IT MSPs throughout their business lifecycle from entrepreneurship to exit. ChannelE2E is passionate about recognizing IT service strategies that work and drive influential change in the marketplace. Through their research, the ChannelE2E team determines the key performance indicators within the industry including: business development, talent recruitment, management, financial models, marketing, sales and customer engagement. Using these indicators, ChannelE2E is then able to position industry players in a way that acknowledges and celebrates success while also fostering inspiration and growth through the optimization of business productivity and performance.

The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list is compiled based on an assessment of Q1 industry results and this year, andPACE Technical Services received a ranking of 49 – up 18 spots from their ranking on last year's list! This is an incredibly valued accomplishment for PACE Technical Services, that truly aligns with their business vision and mission. The PACE team is committed to providing forward-thinking and reliable IT support for businesses across the GTA. Their ability to provide extensive managed IT services, strategic IT guidance and innovative consultation, PACE Technical Services has earned themselves a unique and celebrated market position in the managed IT service industry.

PACE Technical Services President, Michael Sugrue, is incredibly proud of the entire team for this accomplishment.

"At PACE Technical Services, we continually strive to deliver the very best IT support and strategy to every business we work with," says Sugrue. "To be recognized as one of the top in our field, by a leading industry publication, is an accomplishment that motivates us greatly.

"We were named to this list last year as well and are excited to have once again been recognized by ChannelE2E," continues Sugrue. "We look forward to upholding leading standards of service excellence for many years to come."

Michael Sugrue is available for an immediate interview about this exciting accomplishment for PACE Technical Services.

About Pace Technical Services:

PACE Technical Services Inc. is an ISO 9001-2008 Registered Outsourced Managed IT & Cloud Services Provider. Their unique process-driven service reduces IT issues by 50-75% in small to medium sized businesses while helping them leverage technology to increase revenue, reduce overhead and maximize profit at a predictable annual cost. PACE has been recognized repeatedly by industry-leading organizations like Channele2e, MSPMentor and PROFIT™ Magazine as one of the leading Managed IT Service innovators in Canada.

Follow PACE Technical Services by visiting:www.facebook.com/pacetechnicalservices

For more information about Pace Technical Services please visit: www.pacetechnical.com (http://www.pacetechnical.com).

