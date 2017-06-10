Southeast Bee Removal Launches New Website

Southeast Bee Removal removes and relocates honey bees so that honey bees and humans can live in harmony. Their new site is an attempt to better accommodate clients who have questions and service needs.

End

-- Southeast Bee Removal has launched a new website at www.southeastbeeremoval.com in an effort to better reach clients and provide more relocation for honey bees. Ultimately, Southeast Bee Removal wants to provide a healthy coexistence between honey bees and humans so that both can glean from each other with no harm inflicted by either party!Southeast Bee Removal is the bee removal service that not only removes honey bees from areas where they have become pests but by also relocating them to places where they become useful and can live naturally. Southeast Bee Removal conducts business by respecting the natural needs and rhythms of the honey bee, believing that most honey bees are not pests but rather mislocated.Southeast Bee Removal serves a large area. They remove bees in North Georgia, Birmingham and Montgomery Alabama, and in Atlanta Georgia. Their bee removal services also reach to Columbus, Macon, Augusta, and Athens, Georgia as well as Greenville, Alabama and the eastern side of Alabama. With such a large area to serve, Southeast Bee Removal needed a more user-friendly website to thoroughly educate as well as to provide free estimates and a Frequently Asked Questions section to remove all doubt pertaining to bee removal.The new website includes DIY bee removal tips, bee ID, a blog, testimonials, and a list of the products Southeast Bee Removal offers from their bee colonies including honey, pollen, beeswax, and candles. The new Southeast Bee Removal site includes information about each of its locations and also makes it easy for clients to contact Southeast Bee Removal with questions about bee removal.Southeast Bee Removal's website was designed by LinkPoint Media, a Bourbonnais, Illinois-based Web design company specializing in sites for small businesses and nonprofits. LinkPoint Media has also designed sites for The Total Parent, World Conflicts Books, and the Kankakee chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Find them online at www.linkpointmedia.com.