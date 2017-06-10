 
Industry News





How to sell your house fast at the best price in the current UK market

Private Property Buyers have today launched an expert guide on how to sell UK property – no matter what condition – for the best possible price in as little as a seven days.
 
LONDON - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Private Property Buyers have today launched an expert guide on how to sell UK property – no matter what condition – for the best possible price in as little as a seven days. The UK's number one cash property buyer explains how to value a home, where to set expectations and how to beat the estate agents at their own game.

The guide explains how to sell a house fast to prospective buyers by encouraging sellers to get the price right first time, avoiding classic estate agent pitfalls and making sure they do their research. It offers sage advice on how to market a home in today's climate with easy to follow instructions on how best to achieve a fair price.

Unique insight includes tips on how to make your house attractive to buyers right away and offers a modern solution to this common problem – selling your house for cash in just one week.

Providing an honest and friendly UK-wide service, the Private Property Buyers team is made up of qualified property professionals with more than 90 years of experience between them. Buying on average of one property a day, they've already given sellers over £27m of cash this year – and the number's only rising.

Private Property Buyers, St Julians Road, Kilburn, NW6 7LB
Website: http://www.privatepropertybuyers.co.uk
Phone: 0800 999 7556 or 0207 118 7556

Source:Private Property Buyers
Email:***@privatepropertybuyers.co.uk
