Morphis Delivers Live Cash In Transit Tracking for Android
Morphis has announced its cash-in-transit tracking solution, m•Track, is now available for Android. It captures and communicates all over-the-road activity such as secure package deliveries, pick-ups, and ATM replenishment and balancing activity in real-time. The app is available in English and Spanish.
"Securing, managing and reporting on change-of-custody processes has always been a critical control element of Morphis' software," said Morphis CEO Gary D. Faulkner. "Android devices are rapidly becoming the de facto standard for many secured logistics companies. For Morphis, deploying our mobile track and trace for the Android eco-system was the next logical step."
The m•Track application captures and communicates all over-the-road activity such as secure package deliveries, pick-ups, and ATM replenishment and balancing activity in real-time. GPS data provided by the Android device seamlessly integrates with the Morphis Optimized Vehicle and Routing (MOVR) system providing enhanced command and control of CIT fleets on the move.
Morphis' m•Track utilizes the latest in Android technology not only for tracking the movement of vehicles and the secure parcels they carry but also records signatures and prints and emails activity receipts and a host of other features. Morphis m•Track is currently available in English and Spanish.
ABOUT MORPHIS — Morphis is the world leader in global currency supply chain management software. The Morphis enterprise software suite includes modules for CRM, cash forecasting, logistics optimization, asset management, contract management, vendor management, service ticketing management and financial reporting.
Contact
Alicia Blanda
Blanda Marketing & Public Relations
***@blandamarketing.com
