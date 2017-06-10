News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Call for nominations for Business Ethics Award
Winner to be announced November 2 at annual Uncommon Evening gala
Finalists will be announced in advance and honored at a special business ethics luncheon hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert School of Business and the Uncommon Friends Foundation on November 1, 2017. The winner of the Business Ethics Award will be revealed at the annual Uncommon Evening on Thursday, November 2 at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens in Fort Myers.
The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It is located at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens at 2505 First Street. Its waterfront Gale McBride Pavilion is available for public and private weddings and events. Public tours of the historic home are available by reservation. For more information, visit www.uncommonfriends.org or call 239-337-9503.
Contact
Uncommon Friends Foundation
***@uncommonfriends.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse