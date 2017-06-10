 
Industry News





Call for nominations for Business Ethics Award

Winner to be announced November 2 at annual Uncommon Evening gala
 
 
CPR Tools President John Benkert accepts 2016 Busi
FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Uncommon Friends Foundation has opened nominations for the 2017 Business Ethics Award, which are due no later than September 1, 2017. Businesses in Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties who consistently demonstrate a system-wide commitment to high ethical business practices are eligible. Businesses can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party. The online nomination form and detailed submission guidelines are available at www.uncommonfriends.org. Independent judges will determine finalists and the winner.

Finalists will be announced in advance and honored at a special business ethics luncheon hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University's Lutgert School of Business and the Uncommon Friends Foundation on November 1, 2017. The winner of the Business Ethics Award will be revealed at the annual Uncommon Evening on Thursday, November 2 at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens in Fort Myers.

The Uncommon Friends Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. It is located at the historic Burroughs Home & Gardens at 2505 First Street. Its waterfront Gale McBride Pavilion is available for public and private weddings and events. Public tours of the historic home are available by reservation. For more information, visit www.uncommonfriends.org or call 239-337-9503.

