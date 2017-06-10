News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Special Screening of "The Cell"
Free Screening of Season 1 and Q & A Session with filmmaker Bryan Thompson
Bryan G Thompson, Founder of Miami Web Fest and Veteran Film Awards and also Director of "The Cell", has decided to film the second season of the series in South Florida. "Local actors and filmmakers have made Miami Web Fest great, so it is our obligation to give back. The lack of film incentives will not stop us from supporting the Miami film community", Thompson said. Thompson and members of the cast will be available after the screening for a special filmmaker Q & A Session.
This FREE screening of Season 1 of "THE CELL", launches Miami Web Fest's monthly summer event series leading up to the main events: the "Miami Web Fest" and "Veteran Film Awards", which will take place September 14-17, 2017.
This event will take place on June 29th, 8pm at the Cinema Paradiso theater at 2008 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020. Seating is limited and attendees must register online to secure their tickets by visiting visiting www.miamiwebfest.com or http://tinyurl.com/
Contact
LaVerne Daley
L GLOBAL
***@lbrand.global
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse