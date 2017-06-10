 
June 2017





AXILSPOT Announces Availability of ASW120 In-wall Wireless Access Point in the MEA Region

The ASW120 In-wall wireless access point provides a high-speed network with dual bandwidth capability improving quality of service and user experience.
 
 
ASW120-2 (005)
ASW120-2 (005)
 
June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- AXILSPOT, a global vendor in enterprise wireless networking, announced availability of its ASW120 In-wall wireless access point in Middle East and Africa to help businesses manage their growing indoor workload congestions, using a secure and reliable network and Internet connectivity device.

Customers are being challenged with providing wireless access in an environment with many rooms including RF-blocking walls, floors, and doors, such as hotel, patient rooms, classroomsand apartments. ASW120 has been purpose-built for high-density and micro-cell environments, offering a cost-effective way for providing high-speed wireless services for multiple users and multiple mobile device in every room.

Commenting on the launch of the product in the region, Nick Huang, Regional Sales Manager, AXILSPOT said, "The ASW120 In-wall wireless access point provides additional versatility for small and large businesses as they are expanding their facilities or trying to improve the quality of service for their wireless network users. With wireless network users accessing multiple applications and using more than one device at the same time, indoor wireless networks are seeing increasing demands on their bandwidth and network performance. Devices such as the ASW120 In-wall wireless access point can go a long way in improving the quality of service, while providing secure access and management."

August Chen, Director of Global Sales, points out that the launch of previous AXILSPOT access point and in-wall products have been well received in the region both by business customers and channel partners, due to their innovative features and specifications.

"AXILSPOT continues to innovate its products with the latest MIMO(MU-MIMO)chip capability, dual radio frequency optimization, high-speed bandwidth throughput, multi-port access capability including PoE and USB charging, secure wireless network access and segmentation of the networks based on user groups, amongst others. Plug and play installation, automatic firmware upgrades and configuration settings are being well received by on-site installation teams," added Chen.

The ASW120 is a dual-radio Access Point,with data rate up to 867Mbps on the 5GHz radio and 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz radio. Itsupportsmulti-user MIMO (MU-MIMO)to provide simultaneous connectivity for multiple devices, maximizing wireless throughput and improving efficiency.

ASW120 features four Gigabit Ethernet ports and USB port, supports Standard PoEoutput, VoIP, IPTV, Telephone, Internet access and USB charging. It can be deployed into any standard electrical outlet box, creating a low profile, secure design and front port access fitting in unobtrusively with in-room furniture replacement.

The ASW120 combines Gigabit Ethernet wired and reliable 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless connectivity into a sleek and easy to use device. It is ideal for high-end hotels, medical clinics, classrooms and branch offices, which often require flexible and scalable network deployment options.

Key specifications include:

Turbo RF optimization Technology:

ASW120 support Auto RF channeland power adjustment, high quality QoS, interference immune management, traffic sharping, and others. It prevents too many users or traffic overload from reducing the quality of service,offering users seamless wireless services.

Multi SSID and Security:

The VLAN and SSID tagging offers flexibility in access policy and user grouping. Portal authentication and blacklist features isolate staff and guest network enhancing network security.

Zero-Touch AP Deployment:

Access Point configuration, firmware upgrade, network monitoring, are all performed by a unified platform resulting in high network scalability. The plug-and-play features of ASW120improves operational efficiency and cuts down maintenance costs.

-Ends-

About AXILSPOT:

AXILSPOT is a new force to reckon in the global Enterprise WLAN industry with the core intellectual property rights. AXILSPOT delivers Global Quality Products with superior innovative solutions to the most critical issues we are facing today in wireless networks: how to create affordable reliability and how to overcome dramatically increasing connection needs all over the world.

AXILSPOT is dedicated to providing the most consistent and highest-speed wireless coverage and transmission solution(s) – anywhere, everywhere, all the time. The company's solutions can be widely implemented in large Corporate Enterprises, Government, Education, Hospitality, Transportation, Manufacture, Financial, Healthcare and SMEs among other critical industry verticals.

For further information, please visit http://www.AXILSPOT.com

