Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius Sign With Melodic Revolution Records

Melodic Revolution Records is proud to announce that they have signed New York-based Prog outfit Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius for the group's upcoming release, GUILTY OF INNOCENCE.
 
 
Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius
Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Stratospheerius will release their fifth CD Guilty of Innocence through Melodic Revolution Records early Fall 2017.  The new 10-track album will be available worldwide in both Physical and Digital formats. "Guilty of Innocence" features special appearances by Alex Skolnick (Testament), Rave Tesar (Renaissance) and Randy McStine (The Fringe).

Guilty of Innocencehighlights include a reimagined cover of Muse's Hysteria, a 12-minute prog epic titled Soul Food which features many of the guests mentioned above, plus Dream Diary Cadenza, a solo electric violin extravaganza lifted from Joe's electric violin concerto.

The band is led by founding member, electric violinist & vocalist Joe Deninzon. Joe has been called the Jimi Hendrix of the electric violin.

GUILTY OF INNOCENCE features members: French guitarist Aurelien Budynek (Cindy Blackman, Vernon Reid), bassist Jamie Bishop (The Syn, Francis Dunnery), and drummer Lucianna Padmore, praised by Modern Drummer Magazine for her Deep grooves and serious fusion chops.

In a Statement from Joe
We are honored to be part of Melodic Revolution Records, and feel it will be a strong partnership, "We would love to expand our audience worldwide, especially in the prog community. We love Nick's commitment to and enthusiasm about the artists on his label."

In a Statement from Nick Katona President MRR
"I'm a long time fan of the band and look forward to this journey of making music and magic through our collaboration."

Melodic Revolution Records is more than just another independent record label: we are a family of individuals and musicians that work hard together like a well oiled machine, bringing the music listener, music that inspires, and makes us think, while cultivating memories – music that will stand the test of time. It is through this family atmosphere that new collaborations have evolved to create a rich blend of dynamic new music.
– Music Is Our Voice

More About Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius
As a renowned violinist, Joe has recorded/performed with Ritchie Blackmore, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Peter Criss, Jazz at Lincoln Center, NYC Ballet (electric violin soloist), Phoebe Snow, Les Paul, Renaissance, and Mark Wood to name a few. He is an active teacher/clinician and published his book, Plugging In: A Guide to Gear and Technique for the 21st Century String Player through Mel Bay in 2012. He also recently world-premiered his "Dream Diary: Concerto for Seven-String Electric Violin and Orchestra" with the Muncie Symphony in 2015.

Stratospheerius has showcased their frenzied melange of progressive rock, jazz fusion and funkabilly throughout the world at colleges, festivals, and clubs. They have opened for artists including Alex Skolnick, Martin Barre, Tim Reynolds, Mickey Hart, Mike Stern, and John Scofield. The band was a winner of the John Lennon International Songwriting Competition the Musicians Atlas Independent Music Awards. They have been featured in Progression, Relix, Downbeat, and Jazziz, among other publications.

Band Members
Joe Deninzon : Electric Violin, Lead Vocals & Mandolin
Aurelien Budynek : Guitar & Backup Vocals
Jamie Bishop : Bass & Backup Vocals
Lucianna Padmore : Drums

Further Information Can Be Found At.
Official Website : http://www.stratospheerius.com/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/stratospheerius/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/@stratospheerius
Melodic Revolution Records: http://mrrmusic.com/joe-deninzon-stratospheerius/

What the critics have said.
Stratospheerius does not play what you want; it plays things you didn't know you wanted.
– Dan Roth, Progression

a whirling dervish of vibrant creativity. He is one of those folks who seem to have a limitless supply of intriguing ideas. Deninzon is the embodiment of a true progressive artist…
– Eric Harabadian, Downbeat

combines solid songwriting and tradition with extraordinary electric violin work and the sounds of the future.
Angel Romero, Progressive Rock Central

Joe Deninzon brings the process of bringing the violin into the 21st century by making the music and technology of the contemporary electric guitarist available to the curious and willing violinist.
Mimi Rabson, Strings Magazine

Think a bit of Zappa, the Dixie Dregs or Blues Traveler, with the violin being the focal point. Violinist & singer Joe Deninzon's talents are flat out phenomenal, and the progressive rock tapestry he weaves around himself is carried out to perfection by his amazing band.
– Mark Waterbury, Music Morsels

Deninzon shows how he has earned the nickname the Jimi Hendrix of violin as he tears threw a distortion heavy solo that points more in the direction of Guns N Roses Slash than Yo Yo Ma.

– Justin Scro , Cashbox Magazine

Memorable hooks, gravity-defying instrumental prowess and a kitchen sink move toward rock If Bela Fleck and Frank Zappa had a love child in outer space, they might grow up to sound like these guys do.

– David Budin,  CoolCleveland.com

Media Contact:
Anne Leighton
Leighton Media anne@AnneLeighton.com

Label:
Melodic Revolution Records

