Industry News





Announcing the Winner of the Elephants on the Wall Mural Photo Contest

A Whimsical Noah's Ark Mural Takes the Prize and Transforms a Nursery into a Scene out of a Storybook.
 
 
Winner of the Mural Contest - Summer 2017
Winner of the Mural Contest - Summer 2017
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Wall Decor
DIY mural
Noah S Ark

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Altadena - California - US

Subject:
Awards

ALTADENA, Calif. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Elephants on the Wall, THE place for fun & whimsical Paint-by-Number wall murals, announces the Winners of their Semi Annual Mural Photo Contest.

Please give a HUGE round of applause to our winners:

The First Place Winner

JOYCE PHILLIPS from OVIEDO, FLORIDA

Joyce painted the

Large Noah's Ark Paint-by-Number Wall Mural

Joyce said "My daughter wanted a Noah's Ark mural for her baby's nursery, and she did not just want a removable sticker applied to the wall.  She wanted all four walls painted to look like a scene out of a story book!  When I came across Elephants on the Wall, I knew this would satisfy her vision and make her happy. The nursery is so gorgeous and unique, and we would never have been able to achieve our goal without Elephants on the Wall's wonderful products."

2nd Place  – Tanora Polk - Spring Hill,TN

3rd Place– Stefanie Howett - Miami, FL

In addition, our Honorable Mention winners are:

Rachael Bell - Gastonia, NC  and Brandi Rogers -  Kennard, TX

With a special shout out to Andrea Starr, Reina Palencia, Monica Newcomer & Travis Brigham - Glen Allen, VA. They painted several murals in a local doctor's office to help entice kids to feel more comfortable about being at the doctor's. Nice job!

To see the photos of the other winners, go to our website at

https://elephantsonthewall.com/pages/2017-summer-photo-co...

Elephants on the Wall murals are a perfect way for the "artistically challenged" to get professional-looking results at amateur prices. It's as easy as 1, 2, 3! Simply TAPE, TRACE & PAINT. Now anyone can customize any child's room with a wide range of murals from Jungle Animals to Beach Scenes, Cowboys to Dinosaurs, to Princesses, Castles, Sports and Woodland Critters and many more. There are even some for the parents! Unlike with stick-ons, you can Reuse 'em, Reverse 'em and Repeat 'em – in whole or in part for even more bang for your buck. You can even customize to match your bedding or décor for a perfect fit.
To see more of the over 250 different designs go to:

www.elephantsonthewall.com

Questions? Contact Patti Newton – 626-794-1415 PST

END

Contact
Elephants on the Wall / Patti Newton
***@elephantsonthewall.com
End
Source:
Email:***@elephantsonthewall.com Email Verified
