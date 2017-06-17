News By Tag
Announcing the Winner of the Elephants on the Wall Mural Photo Contest
A Whimsical Noah's Ark Mural Takes the Prize and Transforms a Nursery into a Scene out of a Storybook.
Please give a HUGE round of applause to our winners:
The First Place Winner
JOYCE PHILLIPS from OVIEDO, FLORIDA
Joyce painted the
Large Noah's Ark Paint-by-Number Wall Mural
Joyce said "My daughter wanted a Noah's Ark mural for her baby's nursery, and she did not just want a removable sticker applied to the wall. She wanted all four walls painted to look like a scene out of a story book! When I came across Elephants on the Wall, I knew this would satisfy her vision and make her happy. The nursery is so gorgeous and unique, and we would never have been able to achieve our goal without Elephants on the Wall's wonderful products."
2nd Place – Tanora Polk - Spring Hill,TN
3rd Place– Stefanie Howett - Miami, FL
In addition, our Honorable Mention winners are:
Rachael Bell - Gastonia, NC and Brandi Rogers - Kennard, TX
With a special shout out to Andrea Starr, Reina Palencia, Monica Newcomer & Travis Brigham - Glen Allen, VA. They painted several murals in a local doctor's office to help entice kids to feel more comfortable about being at the doctor's. Nice job!
