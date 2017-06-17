Announcing the Winner of the Elephants on the Wall Mural Photo Contest

A Whimsical Noah's Ark Mural Takes the Prize and Transforms a Nursery into a Scene out of a Storybook.

Winner of the Mural Contest - Summer 2017

Contact

Elephants on the Wall / Patti Newton

***@elephantsonthewall.com Elephants on the Wall / Patti Newton

End

-- Elephants on the Wall, THE place for fun & whimsical Paint-by-Number wall murals, announces the Winners of their Semi Annual Mural Photo Contest.Please give a HUGE round of applause to our winners:The First Place WinnerJOYCE PHILLIPS from OVIEDO, FLORIDAJoyce painted theLarge Noah's Ark Paint-by-Number Wall MuralJoyce said "2nd Place – Tanora Polk - Spring Hill,TNPlace– Stefanie Howett - Miami, FLIn addition, our Honorable Mention winners are:Rachael Bell - Gastonia, NC and Brandi Rogers - Kennard, TXWith a special shout out to Andrea Starr, Reina Palencia, Monica Newcomer & Travis Brigham - Glen Allen, VA. They painted several murals in a local doctor's office to help entice kids to feel more comfortable about being at the doctor's. Nice job!To see the photos of the other winners, go to our website atElephants on the Wall murals are a perfect way for the "artistically challenged" to get professional-looking results at amateur prices. It's as easy as 1, 2, 3! Simply TAPE, TRACE & PAINT. Now anyone can customize any child's room with a wide range of murals from Jungle Animals to Beach Scenes, Cowboys to Dinosaurs, to Princesses, Castles, Sports and Woodland Critters and many more. There are even some for the parents! Unlike with stick-ons, you can Reuse 'em, Reverse 'em and Repeat 'em – in whole or in part for even more bang for your buck. You can even customize to match your bedding or décor for a perfect fit.To see more of the over 250 different designs go to:Questions? Contact Patti Newton – 626-794-1415 PSTEND