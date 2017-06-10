News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Promotional Marketing Expert Danette Gossett Encourages A Mid-Year Company Makeover
MIAMI, FL– June 16, 2017 – Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Mid-Year Makeover: Get Ready For Tradeshow Season." Many companies spend most of the year focused on networking and getting new business. In her latest blog, Ms. Gossett recommends companies turn their attention inward during the slower summer months.
Gossett writes, "Here we are halfway through the year and enjoying the long, lazy days of summer." She continues adding, "What a great time to take a deep breath and start to leisurely review your own company's branding and promotional materials. Before the busy fall season kicks into gear it would be great to make sure your brand/image is looking its best and ready to work hard for you."
As Gossett points out, "Tradeshow season is coming." She asks, "Is your promotional material up-to-date? Have there been any company changes that would make your promotional material inconsistent with your company's vision? How about your tradeshow booth materials?" Adding, "You owe it to yourself at least take a look at some of the great new stand-up banners that can make your company stand out and really showcase your brand."
According to Gossett, "You'll want to be prepared with new promotional give-away items that will be the talk of the trade shows. Snazzy tote bags with your 4-color process messaging are always popular. Power cords for all the electronic devices that somehow trade show attendees forget to bring are also super popular. You can have your brand ID printed right on the plug so users will think of you every time they plug in."
Read the entire blog at http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Danette Gossett
Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.
Find out more about Gossett Marketing: http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Gossett Marketing
Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 23rd year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse