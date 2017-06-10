News By Tag
The Marcus Group Offers Florida Secondary Home Insurance
There are many types of insurance policies available through The Marcus Group, including homeowners insurance. Within this category, Florida secondary home insurance is critical for those who have been lucky enough to acquire a second property. Even if this second house requires less attention than your actual home, it still needs a very specific type of coverage. And, if you have plans to rent it, you'll need a more extensive supplemental plan.
Do you and your loved ones need to find a quality insurance plan, for a price that makes sense? The Marcus Group will bring you auto insurance, homeowners insurance, business insurance, life insurance, and everything in between. Instead of leaving all of your assets on the line, every single day, it is time to acquire some much needed peace of mind. Contact The Marcus Group, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.myflainsurance.com or call (877) 578-9280.
