News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Scholarship Winners Announced for the 2017 Taylor's Gift Foundation Scholarship
Scholarship is Presented by NIKE North America Merchandising
The winners include, Taylor Clark of Coppell, TX, Adam Coberly of Coppell, TX, Gabriela Keator of Lenox, MA, Caroline Miller of Southlake, TX, and Lily Zhang of Staten Island, NY.
In 2011, Taylor's Gift Foundation began awarding scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are attending a four year college or university. This scholarship is awarded to the applicants that best fits the theme of "How I Have Made a Positive Impact in the Lives of Others"". " It is this giving spirit that embodies our phrase, "Outlive Yourself", said Tara Storch, cofounder of Taylor's Gift and Taylor's mother. "Where other scholarships focus on athletics and academic achievements, the Taylor's Gift Scholarship seeks to highlight students that are truly making a positive impact in their world." Winners are selected from an application and essay process describing how they have made a difference in the lives of others and by sharing in their own words why organ donation is important.
Including this year, thirty students from across the nation have received this scholarship since the founding of the Taylor's Gift Foundation scholarship. Learn more about this year's winners and more about the foundation by visiting TaylorsGift.org.
About Taylor's Gift Foundation
Taylor's Gift Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2010, with a mission to "Regift Life, Renew Health and Restore Families" by increasing official organ donor registries. The Foundation provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors and has Legacy Gift grants to help organ donor families who are faced with financial difficulties. For more information, visi twww.TaylorsGift.org. Follow the Foundation on Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Contact
Ashley VanBuskirk
***@taylorsgift.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse