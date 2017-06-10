News By Tag
Tax Expert and Advisor Barry G. Fowler, EA Talks to Taxpayers Who Haven't Filed Yet
Houston, TX – June 16, 2017 – Barry G. Fowler, CEO of Taxation Solutions, posted a new blog on the company website entitled "Helping Taxpayers Overcome The Fear of Filing," in which Mr. Fowler tells delinquent taxpayers they "deserve to be enjoying the pleasures of summer" instead of worrying about what's going to happen because they haven't filed their taxes.
Fowler writes, "Every American who files and pays federal taxes rarely thinks about taxes this time of year. They are typically enjoying the pleasures of summer." He continues adding, "However, there are those who have failed to file. If you are among that group, you know that you never have a moment's rest. The thought is always gnawing away in the back of your mind."
"Whatever reason you have for not filing," says Fowler, "let us help you sort it out." According to Fowler, "The IRS regards taxpayers who do not file income tax returns and do not pay income tax as a serious threat to tax administration and to our economy as a whole. The fear of not filing will only continue to eat away at you and cause other hardships in your life." "No matter how overwhelming your personal situation appears to be," he adds, "there are ways to get back in compliance with the law."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.taxationsolutions.net/
About Barry G. Fowler, EA
Barry G. Fowler founded Taxation Solutions out of a genuine concern for the IRS issues his clients face, many of whom are self-employed, contract employees, or entrepreneurs. For his contributions to his profession and expertise in tax resolution and financial planning, Fowler has been featured as one of America's Trendsetters on CBS and Yahoo, and as a Premier Expert in Inc. Magazine. He has been instrumental in helping hundreds of people resolve complex tax issues with the IRS.
Fowler is licensed to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, and is a longstanding member of several tax industry professional organizations:
