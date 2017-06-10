UPS To Hire 250 For Facility Expansion

News By Tag
UPS on Tuesday announced it is building an 893,000-square-
The company's growth offers a counter-narrative to the oft-told story of struggling retail. UPS is increasing its footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth as e-commerce sales boom. Dallas with its close proximity to several large markets in the North and South, is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the trend.
Dallas sits in the middle of UPS' most crucial operations. The company's largest ground processing facility is in Chicago and its international air hub is south of Louisville.
"Dallas-Fort Worth is a logistics gateway for efficient transportation networks that enhance UPS reliability and service," Kevin Church, president of UPS' Ohio Valley District, said in a statement.
The Texas Economic Development Corp. has offered up to $7.5 million in tax credits and $200,000 in training grants for UPS' plan.
"Our state's top-ranked infrastructure network has been key to growing our economy — especially in the manufacturing and logistics sector," Holcomb added.
The Dallas area is also a hub for UPS competitor FedEx. UPS has 3,350 Indianapolis-
Atlanta-based UPS already has started construction on the hub. A portion of the building is scheduled to open in the fall for trailer processing.
UPS, which has been in a perpetual state of hiring, expects to have openings for package handling and driver positions in the fall. A company spokeswoman could not immediately provide salary information for the jobs but salaries are typically in the 22.00 per hour range.
Applications are accepted here - http://upsemploymentapplication.com
