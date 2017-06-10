 
Termite Proof & Waterproof PVC Foam Board for Your Interior Use

PVC foam board is used for both indoor and outdoor purposes. This is also known as Chevron board or Andy board.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- PVC foam board is used for both indoor and outdoor purposes. This is also known as Chevron board or Andy board. The chemical substance Poly Vinyl Chloride is used for manufacturing it. The board can be used in building, advertising and furniture industries. Foam PVC which is moisture resistant and light-weight is used to manufacture this. It can prevent chemicals and has small water assimilation attribute. The thickness varies from 2 to 5 mm. The surface can be milled, engraved, painted, embossed, laminated and printed based on the need of the customers. These boards do not get damaged with time and their colour also remains the same for a long period.

Some uses of PVC  Foam Boards

Let us know about some uses of PVC foam board:

• Several panels like decorative panels, interior panels and panels in building wall
• Ceiling parts of buses, cars and trains
• Advertising, screen printing and computer lettering
• Public, commercial, office and residential apartments
• Engineering like chemical corrosion
• Display panels, board industry, labelling and signs
• Various sports equipment
• Panels of kitchen cabinet and refrigerator
• Water and moisture based stuff, waterfront amenities

Several Characteristics:

• First rate wood processing
• It can resist fire, water, acid, moth, light, heat, noise and vibrations
• Hard even surface with minimum scratching. It is appropriate for cabinets, furniture and many others
• It is the proper substitute for wood, aluminium and other composites
• PVC foam board can resist flame and it is self-extinguishing property
• Acoustic insulation and high thermal features
• Colours are durable and faded to a minimum level
• It can prevent mildew and mould, included with anti-shock and non-moisture absorption attributes
• General carpentry tools are used to work on the material
• Portable and light texture which can be created and transported without difficulty
• Suitable to accept heat for folding, bending and thermoforming
• Several kinds of processing, sawing, nailing, pasting and drilling is possible
• Handling, simple fabrication and cutting can be possible
• PVC foam board has smooth surface which is appropriate for printing

Aspects of PVC Foam Board

As a customer, you can expect several prime features of PVC foam board from any well-known supplier. Let us have a look on them:

• The board is subjected to resist corrosion and moisture
• It can prevent heat and hazard of fire
• The board is lightweight and long-lasting
• It can prevent noise and hazard of shock
• High-quality and flexible
• It is strong, hard and firm

PVC foam boards are properly compatible with the modern and busy lifestyle of this era. Durable, flexible, corrosion resistant and anti-shock substances are used to make it much more effective for daily use.

For more details click on http://www.lohiaenduraplast.com/

Contact
Lohia Endura Plast Pvt Ltd
***@lohiaenduraplast.com
End
Source:lohiaenduraplast
Email:***@lohiaenduraplast.com
Tags:Pvc Foam Boards, Pvc Foam Boards Kolkata
Industry:Services
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
