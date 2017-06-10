News By Tag
BayCoast Mortgage Company announces Daniel Long as Mortgage Loan Officer
Long joins BayCoast Mortgage Company with more than 11 years' experience in the mortgage banking and real estate industries. As a Mortgage Loan Officer, he will work closely with clients to provide education and support for selecting the right type of loan.
Long is a graduate of Wesleyan University with a B.A. in English. He makes his home in Fall River with his wife and their two children. He is actively involved in youth baseball and basketball in the greater Fall River area and when not volunteering enjoys activities and time spent with friends and family.
Daniel J. Briand, President and CEO of BayCoast Mortgage Company, said, "We welcome Dan to our fine team of professionals;
About BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage)
BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of BayCoast Bank, a savings bank chartered in 1851. Servicing all of the East Coast from New England to Florida, BayCoast Mortgage is a full-service lender offering instant pre-approvals, timely closings, in-house underwriting, and the best rates available on the market. Whether someone is looking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing home loan, BayCoast Mortgage offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans. In addition, BayCoast Mortgage's unique portfolio loan products are suited to borrowers who may have a situation that does not meet conventional underwriting guidelines. BayCoast Mortgage has offices in Westford, MA, at 234 Littleton Road, and in Swansea, MA, at 330 Swansea Mall Drive. For additional information, please visit www.BayCoastMortgage.com or call 877-684-9440.
