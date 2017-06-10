News By Tag
BayCoast Bank Promotes James Wallace to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Wallace has been with BayCoast Bank since 1990. He started as the Bank's Auditor, and became Controller in 1992. In 2004, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, and he became the Bank's Chief Financial Officer in 2006.
In addition to his work with BayCoast Bank, Wallace has also volunteered his time to many local organizations over the years, including the United Way, People, Inc., Special Olympics, Arc of Greater Plymouth, Greater Fall River Development Corporation, and the Fall River Office of Economic Development.
Wallace is a graduate of Bentley College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
BayCoast Bank CEO and President Nicholas M. Christ said, "We are excited to announce Jim's promotion to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim has a remarkable record of service and financial acumen for BayCoast Bank, and has continually positioned our organization so that we can successfully anticipate and respond to the needs of our clients and our community. This new position is most decidedly well-deserved, and all of us at BayCoast Bank congratulate Jim on this achievement."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
