 
News By Tag
* BayCoast Bank
* James Wallace
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hanover
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


BayCoast Bank Promotes James Wallace to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* BayCoast Bank
* James Wallace

Industry:
* Banking

Location:
* Hanover - Massachusetts - US

HANOVER, Mass. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- BayCoast Bank today announced that James Wallace of Halifax, MA, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Wallace has been with BayCoast Bank since 1990.  He started as the Bank's Auditor, and became Controller in 1992.  In 2004, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, and he became the Bank's Chief Financial Officer in 2006.

In addition to his work with BayCoast Bank, Wallace has also volunteered his time to many local organizations over the years, including the United Way, People, Inc., Special Olympics, Arc of Greater Plymouth, Greater Fall River Development Corporation, and the Fall River Office of Economic Development.

Wallace is a graduate of Bentley College with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.

BayCoast Bank CEO and President Nicholas M. Christ said, "We are excited to announce Jim's promotion to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.  Jim has a remarkable record of service and financial acumen for BayCoast Bank, and has continually positioned our organization so that we can successfully anticipate and respond to the needs of our clients and our community.  This new position is most decidedly well-deserved, and all of us at BayCoast Bank congratulate Jim on this achievement."

About BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI.  BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities.  Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states.  Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.

Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
End
Source:BayCoast Bank
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:BayCoast Bank, James Wallace
Industry:Banking
Location:Hanover - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share