A wonderful Summer Holiday at Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh

she1202ko-172373-Knockout version Click thumbnail

Contact

Hadir Selim

***@sheraton.com Hadir Selim

End

-- Take a break from the ordinary and escape to a world of warmth and comfort.Sheraton Sharm El Sheikh is located at Al Pasha Coast, nestled on the east shore of the southernmost tip of the Sinai Peninsula, one of the world's most beautiful coral reefs and overlooking the famed dive and snorkeling sites. The resort is a short ride from Na'ama Bay, Sharm El Sheikh's bustling centre, and just 10 minutes from Sharm El Sheikh international airport.Sheraton Sharm carries you through a memorable journey where the desert stops at the seashore. Enjoy the majestic view of the azure blue water and gigantic mountains from the terrace of the main hotel seafront guest rooms, stroll along the 800-meter sandy beach and enjoy the warmth of the sun. Want to relax on a chaise lounge or take a plunge in the cool pool, Swim-up bar is the perfect spot for a quick bite from our assortment of delicious burgers and salads and freshen up with a selection of juices and drinks.Exploremeasureless varieties of recreational facilities including 800-meter stretch sandy beach, 3 spectacular swimming pools including a diving pool and children's pool, a fully equipped fitness centre and Thalasso Center with 16 treatment rooms, tennis court, a volleyball court, kids club, water sports activities and diving center. Guests are invited to have memorable fun with our animation team that arranges for your entertainment all day, every day.You are welcome to a new experience of fine dining, exciting water sports, lively nightlife and true relaxationSheraton Sharm El sheikh…your home for the holidays.