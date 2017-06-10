News By Tag
Host4Porn Offers New Adult Web Hosting Plans
Host4Porn is proud to introduce new plans to give clients the best deals possible for Adult Web Hosting.
To be one of the leaders and most trustworthy Web hosting company, Host4Porn offers quality service with experienced and qualified professionals to make the best and quick solutions in the Adult Web Hosting sector. The services provided by Host4Porn mainly consist of Domain transfer and registration services, Dedicated web hosting solutions, Shared web hosting using Cpanel control panel, Reseller packages, SSL certificates.
We offer Linux Hosting Service.
The Basic Shared Hosting package from Host4Porn Adult Essential Plan at $5.95/mo. This package offers
• 20 GB Data Space
• 30 GB Transfer
• 5 Email accounts, 1 FTP Accounts and 2 Databases
• 5 Subdomains
The Standard Shared Hosting package from Host4Porn Adult Advanced Plan at $10.95/mo. This package offers
• 100 GB Data Space
• 350 GB Transfer
• 50 Email accounts, 10 FTP Accounts and 10 Databases
• Unmetered Subdomains
Our "Best Value" Advance Web Hosting Package from Host4Porn Adult Pro Plan at $15.95/mo. This package provides
• 200 GB Data Space
• 650 GB Transfer
• Unmetered Email accounts, 1 FTP Accounts and 2 Databases
• Unmetered Subdomains
Our Business Web Hosting Package for Adult websites start with the Adult Essential VPS, starting at $7.95/mo. This package provides
• 2 Core CPU
• 3 Gb Ram
• 40 Gb SSD RAID10 Space
• 6000 Gb Enhanced Bandwidth
Other services we offer with our Web Hosting plans (https://host4porn.com/
• Easy to Use Control Panel
• Free Website Builder
• 1 click Installation service for application
• 1 click setup for domains
• 24/7 protection and monitoring service
• 7 Days money back policy
• Free Site Scripts
