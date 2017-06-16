News By Tag
The Man Of The Occasion: Welcome the Chairman of the Occasion
From behind the tables where they sat, crunching round dry snacks, an ovation erupted from the guests.
The MC actually saw only the Chairman and not his wife. He took it for granted that a Chief of such status, called for such occasion and given such an honor, would be accompanied by his wife.
But the Chairman was standing alone by the foyer, without a partner. Powered by the magnetism of the ongoing music, he took few steps forward into a clear path leading to the high table. However, on second thoughts, when he soaked in the embarrassment caused by the absence of a wife at his side, he quickly retraced his steps.
All the while Chief Udu thought his spouse was with him, he was mistaken. His mind raced back to the last time he felt her presence. He came up empty. He wheeled his neck to the right and to the left but was unable to locate her. Then he turned and looked back, into the pit of the lobby, but she was not there either.
While the Chairman looked around the hall in search of his wife, the song 'Udor Akpuenyi, ----------no rope is strong enough to pull this one cow,' by Sonny Bobo continued at high pace. Many more fans turned to see how the Chief would respond to the hip-swaying swing of the music.
It was a tune that always made the Chief want to dance like a jubilant ram. Had his woman been by his side he would have danced all the way to the high table. But she wasn't, and that troubled his heart.
Not knowing how to handle his hurt, his hand went over his head to confirm the position of his cap, the only thing stable in his life at the moment.
On top of the dome-shaped red cap was an attachment the size of a young man's appendix. For no obvious reason, the Doctor groped for the appendix, and with it uprooted his red cap a full inch high, before quickly putting it down.
Now an object of scrutiny by the general guests, his regalia became his only defense. Either the red domed cap or the neck beads will impress the spectators, he thought.
The red-colored beads made three turns around his neck, going way down to the level of his belly button where they were suspended by a powerful protuberant tummy, which to him was a source of hidden inspiration.
Thrust into a state of humility, his confidence began to crumble. He considered making the trip alone to the high table. 'Chiefs don't walk alone,' he scolded himself.
Something about his father appealed to his tormented conscience. Had he followed in the footsteps of his wise father and married three women, at least one of them would have been dutiful enough to stand by him, no matter his temperament and at whatever cost.
Signaling any decent-looking woman from the audience to walk the short distance with him seemed a reasonable option. As he stared at the front row, he was met with fierce looks from several spouses.
Without reading too much meaning into their eyes, he hoped any of the men would understand the brief nature of his predicament were he to call on any of their partners to walk with him.
Of more concern to him, though, was what his wife might do if she decided to reveal herself. She might stage a last-minute effort to join him merely as a way of challenging any surrogate partner.
A lot of realistic scenarios were going through his mind when, like a ghost, his wife planted herself alongside his right flank. He threw a sharp, rebuking glance at her, but she dodged any eye contact.
The MC spotted the two together and began to call again to the audience once more to welcome the Chairman and his sweetest wife, what an exemplary couple. The DJ turned the music volume louder.
There is no better way to regain lost favor than through dancing. Chief Ekwe Udu began to twist to the right and side-step a little to the left. He stopped momentarily to wiggle his beaded neck up, and shoulders down and around. The crowd loved the moves and they began to cheer and clap.
His wife was still at his side but had not cared to look his way. It kills me when couples don't see eye to eye yet walk side by side.
