New Business Book Summary Available for The Profit of Kindness

The Profit of Kindness

-- In, Jill Lublin asserts that the same characteristics that help define a moral and decent person can lead to success in business. Conversely, people and corporations that follow hostile, aggressive, winner-take-all philosophies end up creating cultures of anger, resentment, and ill will that undermine their businesses' performances. Business professionals can see a return on kindness (ROK) by following seven Pathways to Profit: connection, gratitude, patience, flexibility, generosity, compassion, and positivity.In a competitive business world often described as cutthroat and "dog-eat-dog,"kindness can play an important role in shaping an individual's or company's success. When they use kindness as a currency, people can realize a(ROK). They can do so by following seven ROK pathways:: Making everyone--from employees to vendors to customers--feel affiliated with a business.: Feeling and showing appreciation for customers, business associates, and opportunities.: Accepting that life is imperfect and that not everything can be controlled.: Adapting one's business to changing circumstances.: Giving, in particular of one's time, to make others feel appreciated.: Listening, caring, and connecting with people's humanity.: Having the belief and self-confidence to keep moving forward, even in adversity.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com