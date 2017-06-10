 
New Business Book Summary Available for The Profit of Kindness

 
 
The Profit of Kindness
IPSWICH, Mass. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- In The Profit of Kindness, Jill Lublin asserts that the same characteristics that help define a moral and decent person can lead to success in business. Conversely, people and corporations that follow hostile, aggressive, winner-take-all philosophies end up creating cultures of anger, resentment, and ill will that undermine their businesses' performances. Business professionals can see a return on kindness (ROK) by following seven Pathways to Profit: connection, gratitude, patience, flexibility, generosity, compassion, and positivity.

In a competitive business world often described as cutthroat and "dog-eat-dog," kindness can play an important role in shaping an individual's or company's success. When they use kindness as a currency, people can realize a return on kindness (ROK). They can do so by following seven ROK pathways:

1. Connection: Making everyone--from employees to vendors to customers--feel affiliated with a business.

2. Gratitude: Feeling and showing appreciation for customers, business associates, and opportunities.

3. Patience: Accepting that life is imperfect and that not everything can be controlled.

4. Flexibility: Adapting one's business to changing circumstances.

5. Generosity: Giving, in particular of one's time, to make others feel appreciated.

6. Compassion: Listening, caring, and connecting with people's humanity.

7. Positivity: Having the belief and self-confidence to keep moving forward, even in adversity.

Source:EBSCO
Tags:Business Networks, Interpersonal Relations, Kindness
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
