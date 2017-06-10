News By Tag
New Terlingua Ranch Lodge Website Showcases Rustic Allure with Responsive Design by WLWeb.US
Redesigned with expanded and enhanced content, TerlinguaRanch.com combines speed and security with mobile-friendly presentation for maximal performance, reliable integrity and optimal user experience.
Designed and developed by WLWeb.US for the Linux/Apache/
The new https://TerlinguaRanch.com is an example of what expert-rated web developer Tim Shirley of WLWeb.US calls "speedy secure responsive web design" or "SSRWD". According to the https://WhiteLabelWebDeveloper.com website, "SSRWD melds HTTP/2 page speed optimization and HSTS strict transport security with cross-platform browser compatibility to optimize presentation for the screen size and attributes of the requesting device - regardless of whether it's a desktop PC or Mac, iPad or iPhone, Android smartphone or Windows touch screen tablet. This results in a faster, smoother and more secure user experience that search engines reward with better placement."
Terlingua Ranch Lodge is owned by the Property Owners Association of Terlingua Ranch, Inc. (POATRI), a not-for-profit corporation. POATRI represents some 5,000 property owners who collectively own Terlingua Ranch, nearly 200,000 acres of rugged natural beauty in the Rio Grande Big Bend region of West Texas. The Lodge is located in south Brewster County, covers 425 acres and consists of the main office with front desk and gift shop, the Bad Rabbit Cafe, guest cabins, RV sites, private campsites and open campgrounds, an airstrip, a horse corral, a swimming pool, bathhouse, laundromat, cold storage and many other amenities.
JOINT PRESS RELEASE
TERLINGUA RANCH LODGE
16000 Terlingua Ranch Rd
PO Box 638
Terlingua TX 79852-0638
432-371-3146
Contact: Anita Goss
manager@terlinguaranch.com
WLWEB.US
WhiteLabelWebDeveloper.com
401 Legion Rd
Alpine TX 79830-7650
432-360-4144
Contact: Tim Shirley
bdaddy@wlweb.us
