When every second counts - fast, secure and efficient technology for control rooms at IFSEC

In a world where security is critical, the right technology is a vital part of the work of the command and control room.

Media Contact

Sarah Wragg

01992 582824

sarah.wragg@ cariadmarketing.com Sarah Wragg01992 582824

End

-- WEY Technology will be at IFSEC later this month to promote its Swiss quality distribution platform offering control rooms security at the highest level, as well as stability, speed, reliability and 100% PC performance.The distribution platform is complemented by WEY's high resolution, customisable video walls. All sources are fed through one receiver that manages multiple screens showing as many CCTV views as you need at one time. Operators can switch between cameras in real time, leaving them in complete control.WEY TEC representatives will be demonstrating the advantages of the company's state-of-the-art distribution platforms, smart receivers, video walls and smart touch multifunction keyboards which provide elegant turnkey solutions for the command and control sector.Clark Ballantyne, MD of WEY Technology in the UK said: "With the recent atrocities, safety and scrutiny have been placed at the centre of many social and professional responsibilities. Please join my colleagues - Terry, David, Thomas - and myself on the stand and we would be delighted to give you an overview of our capabilities, as well as showcasing new features being delivered to the Security Industry."WEY Technology ( http://www.weytec.com/ en/