yStats.com's new report: The quickly developing field of M-Commerce propelled by Asia-Pacific
According to yStats.com's Founder & CEO, Yücel Yelken, "Asia-Pacific has both developed into the biggest B2C E-Commerce market worldwide as well as paving the trendsetting path for mobile purchasing."
The new yStats.com report highlights how as of 2016, Asia-Pacific had the highest number of mobile Internet connections, smartphone users and the highest rate of mobile shopper penetration worldwide, making it the global leader in the field of M-Commerce. Close to half of Internet users there made mobile purchases, almost a double digit percentage over the global average. Nevertheless, room for growth prevails, especially as online purchasing via messaging apps becomes more popular.
China leads both Asia-Pacific and the world regarding mobile shopper penetration. The yStats.com report underlines how over three-quarters of online shoppers in China have a minimum of one mobile shopping app, the most popular being Taobao, Tmall and JD.com. South Korea is also a top mobile shopping player. M-Commerce exceeded 50% of online retail sales over the last year, stemming from a nearly 100% smartphone penetration rate in specific age groups. India has long overcome this milestone, with mobile shopping also being a future potential interest for over half of non-mobile buyers.
Following the same trend, the Southeast Asian countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines already utilize mobile devices to access the Internet and make purchases. Indonesia is a prime example where almost all Internet users connected to the Internet through a mobile device as well as that out of those who completed digital purchases, two in three used smartphones to do so in 2016. The yStats.com report also reveals a contrast to these trends in that Japan's smartphone penetration rate is merely over one-half of mobile users, leaving the share of mobile sales lower in comparison with other emerging markets in the same region.
About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.
Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.
We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.
